The Last of Us Part II: Gustavo Santaolalla si occuperà di nuovo della musica

Tramite un messaggio pubblicato su Twitter, Neil Druckmann ha confermato che ad occuparsi delle colonne sonore di The Last of Us Part II sarà di nuovo Gustavo Santaolalla, stimato musicista due volte premio Oscar che aveva curato le musiche della prima parte del gioco.

Potete trovare il tweet originale riportato di seguito, in calce alla notizia. Di certo, sono stati molteplici gli aspetti che hanno permesso a The Last of Us di occupare un posto di grande rilievo nel cuore dei fan, e tra questi troviamo senza dubbio l'apprezzato comparto musicale: possiamo dunque ben sperare che anche la colonna sonora della seconda parte conquisterà i giocatori. Cosa ne pensate di questa notizia?

