The Last of Us Part II: Gustavo Santaolalla si occuperà di nuovo della musica

Potete trovare il tweet originale riportato di seguito, in calce alla notizia. Di certo, sono stati molteplici gli aspetti che hanno permesso a The Last of Us di occupare un posto di grande rilievo nel cuore dei fan, e tra questi troviamo senza dubbio l'apprezzato comparto musicale: possiamo dunque ben sperare che anche la colonna sonora della seconda parte conquisterà i giocatori. Cosa ne pensate di questa notizia?
The Last of Us Part II: Gustavo Santaolalla si occuperà di nuovo della musicadi
Cristina Improda
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Tramite un messaggio pubblicato su Twitter, Neil Druckmann ha confermato che ad occuparsi delle colonne sonore di The Last of Us Part II sarà di nuovo Gustavo Santaolalla, stimato musicista due volte premio Oscar che aveva curato le musiche della prima parte del gioco.
Check out Gustavo's recent performance of The Last of Us theme (can't wait 'till you hear his music for Part II):https://t.co/ZouBbDxZng— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) 26 febbraio 2017
Altri contenuti per The Last of Us Part II
- The Last of Us 2: nuova teoria sulla trama (Spoiler)
- Neil Druckmann aveva già anticipato dei dettagli su The Last of Us Part II?
- The Last of Us 2 è stato anticipato a Settembre, ma nessuno se ne è accorto
- The Last of Us Part 2: una nuova teoria sulla trama del gioco (Spoiler)
- Bruce Straley non è coinvolto nello sviluppo di The Last of Us Part 2
The Last of Us Part II
-
Disponibile per
- PS4
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Naughty Dog
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Lingua: Non Disponibile
quanto attendi The Last of Us Part II?
97%
Hype al massimo
Aggiungi il tuo hype