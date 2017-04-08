  1. HOME Videogiochi
The Legend of Heroes Trails in the Sky the 3rd arriverà a maggio su Steam

XSEED Games ha annunciato che The Legend of Heroes Trails in the Sky the 3rd arriverà in Occidente il 3 maggio su PC, in vendita su Steam, GOG e Humble Store al prezzo di 29.99 euro, con uno sconto del 10% nella settimana di lancio.

The Legend of Heroes Trails in the Sky the 3rd segue le vicende narrate nel secondo capitolo della serie targata Nihon Falcom, che negli ultimi anni ha riscosso un discreto successo non solo in Giappone ma anche in Europa e Nord America. Il gioco presenterà testi tradotti unicamente in lingua inglese, al momento non ci sono notizie riguardo eventuali bonus preordine.

