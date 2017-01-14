The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild a confronto su Wii U e Switch

Su Switch, il gioco presenta un look più nitido e pulito, oltre a tempi di caricamento ridotti grazie all'utilizzo del supporto a cartucce. Il nuovo The Legend of Zelda, in ogni caso, mostra un comparto stilistico più che valido anche sulla vecchia piattaforma della casa di Kyoto, nonostante qualche problema tecnico di troppo su entrambe le console. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è atteso per il 3 marzo 2017 in contemporanea su Wii U e Switch.
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild a confronto su Wii U e Switchdi
Davide Leoni
Il canale YouTube "Master 0f Hyrule" ha pubblicato un video comparativo che mette a confronto le versioni Wii U e Switch di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: nel primo caso è stata presa in esame la build dell'E3 2016 mentre nel secondo la demo mostrata all'evento di presentazione della nuova console Nintendo.
