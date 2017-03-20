The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: un glitch permette a Link di immergersi

Per saperne di più potete guardare i due brevissimi video pubblicati in calce alla notizia, che mostrano Link camminare (seppur per pochi secondi) sul fondo del mare, non è escluso che questo glitch possa essere fixato con uno dei prossimi aggiornamenti del gioco. Ricordiamo che su Everyeye.it trovate anche la guida di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild con consigli utili e suggerimenti utili.FONTE: Nintendo Everything
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: un glitch permette a Link di immergersidi
Davide Leoni
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come saprete, in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Link non può realmente immergersi in acqua, tuttavia l'utente di Twitter "Swiffy22" ha scoperto un glitch che rende possibile questa operazione, anche se ovviamente utilizzando metodi decisamente particolari...
Uhhhhh, so, I found a glitch. pic.twitter.com/DsPf5G6RjK— Swiffy22 スウィフィー (@Swiffy22) 19 marzo 2017
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
