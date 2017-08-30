Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
GAMESCOM
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Oggi alle ore 17:00

Proviamo la Closed Beta di Dissidia Final Fantasy NT per PS4

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Notizie
  4. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco di sempre per EDGE

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco di sempre per EDGE

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
La rivista inglese EDGE ha aggiornato la sua Top 100 pubblicata nel 2015: la classifica dei cento migliori giochi di sempre vede ora The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in prima posizione, scalzando così Dark Souls dal trono.

Altre novità di rilievo includono Horizon Zero Dawn, Inside, Super Mario Maker, Overwatch, DOOM, Titanfall 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro.

EDGE Top 100 (2017)

  • 100. Super Hexagon
  • 99. Her Story
  • 98. Super Monkey Ball
  • 97. Final Fantasy XII
  • 96. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  • 95. Hyper Light Drifter
  • 94. Katamari Damacy
  • 93. Animal Crossing New Leaf
  • 92. Resogun
  • 91. Puzzle Bobble
  • 90. F-Zero GX
  • 89. The Sims 3
  • 88. R-Type Final
  • 87. Elite Dangerous
  • 86. Bomberman
  • 85. StarCraft II
  • 84. Pac-Man Championship Edition
  • 83. BioShock
  • 82. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
  • 81. Puzzle & Dragons
  • 80. Tearaway
  • 79. League of Legends
  • 78. Super Meat Boy
  • 77. Xenoblade Chronicles
  • 76. OutRun 2006 Coast to Coast
  • 75. Counter-Strike Global Offensive
  • 74. Civilization IV
  • 73. Battlefield 4
  • 72. Metroid Prime
  • 71. Hearthstone
  • 70. Castlevania Symphony of the Night
  • 69. Limbo
  • 68. Towerfall Ascension
  • 67. EarthBound
  • 66. Batman: Arkham Knight
  • 65. Transistor
  • 64. Puyo Puyo
  • 63. FTL Advanced Edition
  • 62: Persona 4 Golden
  • 61. Mass Effect 2
  • 60. Okami
  • 59. The Stanley Parable
  • 58. XCOM Enemy Unknown
  • 57. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
  • 56. The Witcher III Wild Hunt
  • 55. Far Cry 4
  • 54. Titanfall 2
  • 53. DOOM (2016)
  • 52. Trials Fusion
  • 51. Nidhogg
  • 50. Fez
  • 49. Overwatch
  • 48. Super Mario 3D World
  • 47. Journey
  • 46. Dead Space
  • 45. Dota 2
  • 44. Vanquish
  • 43. Super Mario Maker
  • 42. Fire Emblem Fates
  • 41. Inside
  • 40. Shadow of the Colossus
  • 39. Halo 3
  • 38. The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask
  • 37. Spelunky
  • 36. Destiny
  • 35. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • 34. Kerbal Space Program
  • 33. Dishonored
  • 32. Splatoon
  • 31. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
  • 30. Rock Band 3
  • 29. The Last Guardian
  • 28. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  • 27. Ico
  • 26. Super Metroid
  • 25. Demon’s Souls
  • 24. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • 23. Advance Wars
  • 22. The Witness
  • 21. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • 20. Ultra Street Fighter IV
  • 19. Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain
  • 18. Rez Infinite
  • 17. Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
  • 16. Super Mario World
  • 15. Red Dead Redemption
  • 14. Super Mario 64
  • 13. Portal
  • 12. Bayonetta 2
  • 11. Minecraft
  • 10. Resident Evil 4
  • 9. The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
  • 8. Super Mario Galaxy 2
  • 7. Tetris
  • 6. Half-Life 2
  • 5. Bloodborne
  • 4. The Last of Us
  • 3. Grand Theft Auto V
  • 2. Dark Souls
  • 1. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Siete d'accordo con la classifica stilata da EDGE? Aspettiamo i vostri pareri nello spazio dedicato ai commenti.

FONTE: EDGE (via NeoGAF)
Quanto è interessante?
5
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  1. Segui Everyeye.it su Facebook: notizie, video, anteprime, recensioni
  2. ARK Survival Evolved, Killing Floor 2 tra le novità di Xbox Store

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Wii U
  • Switch
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Wii U : 03/03/2017
  • Switch : 03/03/2017
  • Genere: Avventura
  • Sviluppatore: Nintendo
  • Publisher: Nintendo

che voto dai a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

8.8

media su 216 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti