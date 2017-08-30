The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco di sempre per EDGE

Altre novità di rilievo includono Horizon Zero Dawn, Inside, Super Mario Maker, Overwatch, DOOM, Titanfall 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro.
EDGE Top 100 (2017)
- 100. Super Hexagon
- 99. Her Story
- 98. Super Monkey Ball
- 97. Final Fantasy XII
- 96. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- 95. Hyper Light Drifter
- 94. Katamari Damacy
- 93. Animal Crossing New Leaf
- 92. Resogun
- 91. Puzzle Bobble
- 90. F-Zero GX
- 89. The Sims 3
- 88. R-Type Final
- 87. Elite Dangerous
- 86. Bomberman
- 85. StarCraft II
- 84. Pac-Man Championship Edition
- 83. BioShock
- 82. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- 81. Puzzle & Dragons
- 80. Tearaway
- 79. League of Legends
- 78. Super Meat Boy
- 77. Xenoblade Chronicles
- 76. OutRun 2006 Coast to Coast
- 75. Counter-Strike Global Offensive
- 74. Civilization IV
- 73. Battlefield 4
- 72. Metroid Prime
- 71. Hearthstone
- 70. Castlevania Symphony of the Night
- 69. Limbo
- 68. Towerfall Ascension
- 67. EarthBound
- 66. Batman: Arkham Knight
- 65. Transistor
- 64. Puyo Puyo
- 63. FTL Advanced Edition
- 62: Persona 4 Golden
- 61. Mass Effect 2
- 60. Okami
- 59. The Stanley Parable
- 58. XCOM Enemy Unknown
- 57. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
- 56. The Witcher III Wild Hunt
- 55. Far Cry 4
- 54. Titanfall 2
- 53. DOOM (2016)
- 52. Trials Fusion
- 51. Nidhogg
- 50. Fez
- 49. Overwatch
- 48. Super Mario 3D World
- 47. Journey
- 46. Dead Space
- 45. Dota 2
- 44. Vanquish
- 43. Super Mario Maker
- 42. Fire Emblem Fates
- 41. Inside
- 40. Shadow of the Colossus
- 39. Halo 3
- 38. The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask
- 37. Spelunky
- 36. Destiny
- 35. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- 34. Kerbal Space Program
- 33. Dishonored
- 32. Splatoon
- 31. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
- 30. Rock Band 3
- 29. The Last Guardian
- 28. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- 27. Ico
- 26. Super Metroid
- 25. Demon’s Souls
- 24. Horizon: Zero Dawn
- 23. Advance Wars
- 22. The Witness
- 21. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 20. Ultra Street Fighter IV
- 19. Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain
- 18. Rez Infinite
- 17. Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
- 16. Super Mario World
- 15. Red Dead Redemption
- 14. Super Mario 64
- 13. Portal
- 12. Bayonetta 2
- 11. Minecraft
- 10. Resident Evil 4
- 9. The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
- 8. Super Mario Galaxy 2
- 7. Tetris
- 6. Half-Life 2
- 5. Bloodborne
- 4. The Last of Us
- 3. Grand Theft Auto V
- 2. Dark Souls
- 1. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
Siete d'accordo con la classifica stilata da EDGE? Aspettiamo i vostri pareri nello spazio dedicato ai commenti.
FONTE: EDGE (via NeoGAF)
