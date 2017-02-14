The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: nuovo artwork per San Valentino

Un'immagine promozionale davvero ben fatta, che ci ricorda anche l'imminente uscita del gioco: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sarà disponibile in Europa dal 3 marzo su Switch e Wii U. Il 23 febbraio arriverà invece nei negozi l'artbook The Legend of Zelda Art & Artifacts, che include oltre 400 pagine di illustrazioni e artwork esclusivi.
For Honor (Single Player) Oggi alle ore 16:00
Giochiamo in diretta con il nuovo action game di Ubisoft
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: nuovo artwork per San Valentinodi
Davide Leoni
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Nintendo festeggia San Valentino pubblicando un nuovo artwork di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild realizzato appositamente per la festa più romantica dell'anno: l'immagine mostra Link impegnato a disegnare un gigantesco cuore nell'erba utilizzando la sua spada. Nota curiosa, all'interno del cuore non troviamo Zelda bensì Link Lupo...
Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild protagonista di un panel alla GDC
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: Miyamoto ci parla della narrativa
- The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts, il nuovo artbook uscirà il 23 febbraio
- Zelda Breath of the Wild: Eiji Aonuma fornisce un indizio sulla timeline
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: nuovi dettagli sui dungeon
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
-
Disponibile per
- Wii U
- Switch
-
Date di Pubblicazione
- Wii U : 03/03/2017
- Switch : 03/03/2017
- Genere: Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Nintendo
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Lingua: Non Disponibile
quanto attendi The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?
87%
Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype