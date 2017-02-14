For Honor (Single Player) Oggi alle ore 16:00

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: nuovo artwork per San Valentino

Nintendo festeggia San Valentino pubblicando un nuovo artwork di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild realizzato appositamente per la festa più romantica dell'anno: l'immagine mostra Link impegnato a disegnare un gigantesco cuore nell'erba utilizzando la sua spada. Nota curiosa, all'interno del cuore non troviamo Zelda bensì Link Lupo...

Un'immagine promozionale davvero ben fatta, che ci ricorda anche l'imminente uscita del gioco: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sarà disponibile in Europa dal 3 marzo su Switch e Wii U. Il 23 febbraio arriverà invece nei negozi l'artbook The Legend of Zelda Art & Artifacts, che include oltre 400 pagine di illustrazioni e artwork esclusivi.

