The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild premiato con 40/40 su Famitsu

entra a far parte del club "40/40" di Famitsu: il nuovo episodio della serie è stato premiato con il Perfect Score dai redattori della rivista giapponese, un punteggio pari quindi a 10/10/10/10.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è il ventiquattresimo gioco a fregiarsi del Perfect Score di Famitsu, insieme ai seguenti titoli:

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time

Soulcalibur

Final Fantasy XII

Super Smash Bros Brawl

Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots

428

Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies

Monster Hunter Tri

Bayonetta

New Super Mario Bros Wii

Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker

Vagrant Story

The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker

Nintendogs

Pokemon Black / White

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Kid Icarus Uprising

Yakuza 5

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle

Grand Theft Auto V

Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain

Tra le altre recensioni presenti sull'ultimo numero di Famitsu troviamo anche:

Dragon Quest Heroes I-II (NSW) 9/9/9/9

For Honor (PS4/XBO) – 8/9/9/9

Blaster Master Zero (NSW / 3DS) – 8/8/8/8

The Brookhaven Experiment (PS4) – 8/8/8/8

Ys Origin (PS4) – 7/7/8/8

Super Bomberman R (NSW) – 8/7/8/7

Pirate Pop Plus (Wii U / 3DS) – 6/6/6/6

Voti positivi anche per altri giochi Switch come Dragon Quest Heroes 1-2 e Blaster Master Zero, oltre che per For Honor di Ubisoft.