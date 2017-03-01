The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild premiato con 40/40 su Famitsu

Overwatch - Stagione 4 Oggi alle ore 17:00

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild entra a far parte del club "40/40" di Famitsu: il nuovo episodio della serie è stato premiato con il Perfect Score dai redattori della rivista giapponese, un punteggio pari quindi a 10/10/10/10.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è il ventiquattresimo gioco a fregiarsi del Perfect Score di Famitsu, insieme ai seguenti titoli:

  • The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
  • Soulcalibur
  • Final Fantasy XII
  • Super Smash Bros Brawl
  • Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots
  • 428
  • Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies
  • Monster Hunter Tri
  • Bayonetta
  • New Super Mario Bros Wii
  • Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker
  • Vagrant Story
  • The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker
  • Nintendogs
  • Pokemon Black / White
  • The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword
  • The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2
  • Kid Icarus Uprising
  • Yakuza 5
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain

Tra le altre recensioni presenti sull'ultimo numero di Famitsu troviamo anche:

  • Dragon Quest Heroes I-II (NSW) 9/9/9/9
  • For Honor (PS4/XBO) – 8/9/9/9
  • Blaster Master Zero (NSW / 3DS) – 8/8/8/8
  • The Brookhaven Experiment (PS4) – 8/8/8/8
  • Ys Origin (PS4) – 7/7/8/8
  • Super Bomberman R (NSW) – 8/7/8/7
  • Pirate Pop Plus (Wii U / 3DS) – 6/6/6/6

Voti positivi anche per altri giochi Switch come Dragon Quest Heroes 1-2 e Blaster Master Zero, oltre che per For Honor di Ubisoft.

FONTE: Nintendo Everything

