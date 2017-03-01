The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild premiato con 40/40 su Famitsu

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild è il ventiquattresimo gioco a fregiarsi del Perfect Score di Famitsu, insieme ai seguenti titoli:
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
- Soulcalibur
- Final Fantasy XII
- Super Smash Bros Brawl
- Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots
- 428
- Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies
- Monster Hunter Tri
- Bayonetta
- New Super Mario Bros Wii
- Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker
- Vagrant Story
- The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker
- Nintendogs
- Pokemon Black / White
- The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Kid Icarus Uprising
- Yakuza 5
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain
Tra le altre recensioni presenti sull'ultimo numero di Famitsu troviamo anche:
- Dragon Quest Heroes I-II (NSW) 9/9/9/9
- For Honor (PS4/XBO) – 8/9/9/9
- Blaster Master Zero (NSW / 3DS) – 8/8/8/8
- The Brookhaven Experiment (PS4) – 8/8/8/8
- Ys Origin (PS4) – 7/7/8/8
- Super Bomberman R (NSW) – 8/7/8/7
- Pirate Pop Plus (Wii U / 3DS) – 6/6/6/6
Voti positivi anche per altri giochi Switch come Dragon Quest Heroes 1-2 e Blaster Master Zero, oltre che per For Honor di Ubisoft.FONTE: Nintendo Everything