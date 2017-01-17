  1. HOME Videogiochi
The Walking Dead e Song of the Deep tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

di
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i Deals with Gold della settimana per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Tra i titoli in offerta troviamo Rocksmith 2014 Edition, Forza Horizon 2 (Car Pass), Song of the Deep e The Walking Dead Stagioni 1 e 2.

Xbox One
Da segnalare le promozioni sui numerosi pass e add-on di Forza Horizon 2 e Forza Horizon 3, inoltre su Xbox Store troviamo in offerta anche le prime due stagioni di The Walking Dead.

  • Ritorno al Futuro 30th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 67%
  • Eventide: Slavic Fable Xbox One Game 30%
  • Infinite Air with Mark McMorris Xbox One Game 35%
  • R.B.I. Baseball 16 Xbox One Game 67%
  • Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One Game 60%
  • Siegcraft Commander Xbox One Game 33%
  • Song of the Deep Xbox One Game 50%
  • The Walking Dead: Season 1 a& 2 – Bundle Xbox One Game 67%
  • Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition/ Paranautical Activity Bundle Xbox One Game 50%
  • Forza Horizon 2 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle Xbox One Game 50%
  • Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80%
  • Forza Horizon 2 Fast & Furious Car Pack Add-On 75%
  • Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass Add-On 40%
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One Game 50%
  • Forza Horizon 3 Horn Unlock Accelerator Xbox One Game 67% (anche per utenti Silver)

Xbox 360
Meno ricchi i Deals with Gold per Xbox 360, con sconti su Ritorno al Futuro 30th Anniversary Edition, Contrast, Jurassic Park e su vari DLC di Omerta City of Gangsters.

  • Ritorno al Futuro 30th Anniversary Edition Games On Demand 75%
  • Contrast Arcade 75%
  • Omerta City of Gangsters – The Arms Industry Add-On 50%
  • Omerta City of Gangsters – The Bulgarian Colossus Add-On 50%
  • Omerta City of Gangsters – The Con Artist Add-On 50%
  • Omerta City of Gangsters – The Japanese Incentive Add-On 50%
  • Farming Simulator Games On Demand 75%
  • Jurassic Park Games On Demand 75%
  • Mars War Logs Arcade 75%
  • Omerta City of Gangsters Games On Demand 75%
  • Omerta City of Gangsters – Damsel in Distress Add-On 50%

Tutte le offerte segnalate sono già attive e saranno valide fino al 23 gennaio 2017 esclusivamente per gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold, tranne dove indicato diversamente.

