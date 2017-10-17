The Witcher 3, Battlefield 1, F1 2017 e XCOM 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Xbox One
- The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition 60%
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition 50%
- NBA 2K18 450,000 VC 10%
- NBA 2K18 200,000 VC 10%
- NBA 2K18 75,000 VC 10%
- XCOM 2 60%
- Farming Simulator 17 Premium Edition 67%
- Yooka Laylee 25%
- Anima Gate of Memories 50%
- Battlefield 1 Premium 50%
- Battlefield 1 Revolution 50%
- Cyber Complex 25%
- F1 2017 30%
- Farming Simulator 17 60%
- Farming Simulator 17 – DLC (Kuhn) 33%
- Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass 33%
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands 50%
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition 50%
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Medium Credits Pack – 3840 20%
- Madden 18 33%
- Madden 18 GOAT Squads Edition 33%
- McDroid 75%
- NBA 2K17 200,000 VC 30%
- NBA 2K17 450,000 VC 40%
- NBA 2K17 75,000 VC 20%
- NBA LIVE 18 50%
- Neuro Voider 30%
- NHL 18 33%
- NHL 18 Deluxe 33%
- NHL 18 Super Deluxe 33%
- The Witcher 3 50%
- The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine 50%
- The Witcher 3 Expansion Pass 50%
- The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone 50%
- Unepic 50%
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition 85%
- SWBF Season Pass 100%
- The Long Dark 10%
- Fortnite Founders Pack 1 40%
- Fortnite Founders Pack 2 40%
- Fortnite Founders Pack 3 40%
- Fortnite Founders Pack 4 40%
- Fallout 4 33%
- Fallout 4 Automatron 33%
- Fallout 4 Contraptions Workshop 33%
- Fallout 4 Far Harbor 33%
- Fallout 4 GOTY 33%
- Fallout 4 Nuka-World 33%
- Fallout 4 Season Pass 40%
- Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop 33%
- Fallout 4 Wasteland Workshop 33%
Xbox 360
- Red Dead Redemption 67%
- The Witcher 2 85%
- GTA IV 60%
- Bully Scholarship Edition 50%
- Grand Theft Auto IV The Lost & Damned 50%
- Grand Theft Auto IV The Ballad of Gay Tony 60%
- Grand Theft Auto San Andreas 50%
- Midnight Club LA Complete 50%
- Max Payne 3 50%
- Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack 50%
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost & Damned (JP) 50%
- The Witcher 2 (UK) 85%
Le offerte elencate sono valide fino al 24 ottobre, tranne dove indicato diversamente.
