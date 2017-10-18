Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Fortnite (Battle Royale) Oggi alle ore 15:00

Giochiamo in diretta con la modalità Battle Royale!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  3. Notizie
  4. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt è la nuova Offerta della Settimana sul PlayStation Store

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt è la nuova Offerta della Settimana sul PlayStation Store

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Nuova Offerta della Settimana/b> sul PlayStation Store europeo: da oggi e fino al 25 ottobre sarà possibile acquistare The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt e le relative espansioni (Hearts of Stone e Blood & Wine) a prezzi ridotti. Gli sconti sono validi anche per i non abbonati a PlayStation Plus.

The Witcher 3 Standard Edition costa ora 14.99 euro (anzichè 29.99 euro) mentre Game of the Year Edition può essere acquistata a 19,99 euro (anzichè 49,99 euro). Prezzi scontati anche per le espansioni, con Hearts of Stone in vendita a 4.99 euro e Blood & Wine a 9,99 euro.

La promozione è valida da oggi e fino al 25 ottobre, cosa ne pensate di queste offerte su The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt?

Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

  1. Halo: The Master Chief Collection riceverà il supporto a Xbox One X nel 2018
  2. La serie Gran Turismo raggiunge quota 76.90 milioni di copie vendute

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 19/05/2015
  • PS4 : 19/05/2015
  • Xbox One : 19/05/2015
  • Genere: Action RPG
  • Sviluppatore: CD Projekt RED
  • Publisher: Bandai Namco
  • Pegi: 18+
  • Lingua: Inglese con Sottotitoli in Italiano
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
  • Pagina su Wikipedia: Link
  • Costo Digidelivery: 59,99 €
  • Link Download: Link
  • Richieste Hw Consigliate
  • CPU: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz
  • RAM: 6 GB RAM
  • GPU: AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870
  • Caratteristiche tecniche
  • +

che voto dai a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

9

media su 306 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti

EVERYEYE.it © 2001-2017 - HIDEDESIGN S.n.c. Partita Iva:05619350720
Link Utili: Staff | FAQ | Contatti | Lavora

 