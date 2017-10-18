The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt è la nuova Offerta della Settimana sul PlayStation Store

The Witcher 3 Standard Edition costa ora 14.99 euro (anzichè 29.99 euro) mentre Game of the Year Edition può essere acquistata a 19,99 euro (anzichè 49,99 euro). Prezzi scontati anche per le espansioni, con Hearts of Stone in vendita a 4.99 euro e Blood & Wine a 9,99 euro.
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Standard Edition - 14,99 euro
- The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition - 19,99 euro
- The Witcher 3 Season Pass - 11,99 euro
- The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone - 4,99 euro
- The Witcher 3 Blood & Wine - 9,99 euro
La promozione è valida da oggi e fino al 25 ottobre, cosa ne pensate di queste offerte su The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt?
