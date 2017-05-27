The Witcher III Wild Hunt: in arrivo la colonna sonora su vinile

Buone notizie per tutti i fan della musica e in particolare di quella ascoltata in The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, acclamato RPG sviluppato da CD Projekt Red. Il 2 giugno verrà infatti pubblicata la colonna sonora del titolo in un doppio LP.
La soundtrack sarà venduta in due edizioni: quella standard, disponibile sul sito ThinkGeek, e una collector's edition che secondo Marcin Przybylowicz, uno dei compositori delle musiche di Wild Hunt, dovrebbe essere limitata a 500 copie. Quest'ultima conterrà i due vinili argentati inclusi nell'edizione standard più un terzo contenente le musiche tratte dall'espansione Hearts of Stone.
Di seguito vi elenchiamo le tracce presenti in questa Original Soundtrack così come indicate dal sito gamepressure:
Disco 1 Lato A
- The Trail
- Geralt of Rivia
- Eredin, King of the Hunt
- Wake Up, Ciri
- Aen Seidhe
- Commanding the Fury
- Emhyr var Emreis
- Spikeroog
Disco 1 Lato B
- Silver for Monsters (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- The Nightingale (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- City of Intrigues
- The Hunter’s Path
- Widow-maker
- The Vagabond
- … Steel for Humans (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- Fate Calls
- Drink Up, There’s More!
Disco 2 Lato A
- After the Storm
- Cloak and Dagger (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- Blood on the Cobblestones
- Farewell, Old Friend
- The Song of the Sword-Dancer (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- The Hunt is Coming
- The Fields of Ard Skellig
- Ladies of the Woods
- I Name Thee Dea (…)
Disco 2 Lato B
- In The Giant’s Shadow
- Merchants of Novigrad
- A Story You Won’t Believe (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- Go for it
- The Wolf and the Swallow
- Like a Wounded Animal
- Words on Wind
- On Thin Ice
- Hunt or Be Hunted
LP aggiuntivo della Collector's Edition
Disco 3 Lato A
- Hearts of Stone
- Go Back Whence You Came
- You’re Immortal? (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- Evil’s Soft First Touches
- Dead Man’s Party (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
- Mystery Man
Disco 3 Lato B
- Breaking In
- Whatsoever a Man Soweth
- The House of the Borsodis
- The Temple of Lilvani
- A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt è disponibile su PC, Xbox One e PlayStation 4; la colonna sonora su LP sarà invece pubblicata il prossimo 2 giugno.