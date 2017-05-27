The Witcher III Wild Hunt: in arrivo la colonna sonora su vinile

Buone notizie per tutti i fan della musica e in particolare di quella ascoltata in The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, acclamato RPG sviluppato da CD Projekt Red. Il 2 giugno verrà infatti pubblicata la colonna sonora del titolo in un doppio LP.

La soundtrack sarà venduta in due edizioni: quella standard, disponibile sul sito ThinkGeek, e una collector's edition che secondo Marcin Przybylowicz, uno dei compositori delle musiche di Wild Hunt, dovrebbe essere limitata a 500 copie. Quest'ultima conterrà i due vinili argentati inclusi nell'edizione standard più un terzo contenente le musiche tratte dall'espansione Hearts of Stone.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo le tracce presenti in questa Original Soundtrack così come indicate dal sito gamepressure:

Disco 1 Lato A

The Trail

Geralt of Rivia

Eredin, King of the Hunt

Wake Up, Ciri

Aen Seidhe

Commanding the Fury

Emhyr var Emreis

Spikeroog

Disco 1 Lato B

Silver for Monsters (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)

The Nightingale (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)

City of Intrigues

The Hunter’s Path

Widow-maker

The Vagabond

… Steel for Humans (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)

Fate Calls

Drink Up, There’s More!

Disco 2 Lato A

After the Storm

Cloak and Dagger (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)

Blood on the Cobblestones

Farewell, Old Friend

The Song of the Sword-Dancer (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)

The Hunt is Coming

The Fields of Ard Skellig

Ladies of the Woods

I Name Thee Dea (…)

Disco 2 Lato B

In The Giant’s Shadow

Merchants of Novigrad

A Story You Won’t Believe (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)

Go for it

The Wolf and the Swallow

Like a Wounded Animal

Words on Wind

On Thin Ice

Hunt or Be Hunted

LP aggiuntivo della Collector's Edition

Disco 3 Lato A

Hearts of Stone

Go Back Whence You Came

You’re Immortal? (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)

Evil’s Soft First Touches

Dead Man’s Party (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)

Mystery Man

Disco 3 Lato B

Breaking In

Whatsoever a Man Soweth

The House of the Borsodis

The Temple of Lilvani

A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt è disponibile su PC, Xbox One e PlayStation 4; la colonna sonora su LP sarà invece pubblicata il prossimo 2 giugno.