  2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  3. Notizie
  4. The Witcher: tutti i giochi della serie in offerta per il decimo anniversario

The Witcher: tutti i giochi della serie in offerta per il decimo anniversario

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
CD Projekt RED festeggia i dieci anni di The Witcher con una serie di forti sconti su tutti i giochi della saga. Da oggi e per una settimana sarà possibile acquistare i singoli titoli per PC a prezzi ridotti sui principali store digitali.

Di seguito, i prezzi scontati applicati da GOG, Humble Store e Steam:

  • The Witcher Enhanced Edition: 1.29 euro
  • The Witcher 2 Enhanced Edition: 2.59 euro
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: 14.99 euro
  • The Witcher 3 Pass Espansioni: 12.59 euro
  • The Witcher 3 Blood & Wine: 9.99 euro
  • The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone: 4.99 euro
  • The Witcher Adventure Game: 2.49 euro
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition: 19.99 euro

Ricordiamo inoltre che The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt è la nuova Offerta della Settimana sul PlayStation Store europeo.

