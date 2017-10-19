The Witcher: tutti i giochi della serie in offerta per il decimo anniversario

Di seguito, i prezzi scontati applicati da GOG, Humble Store e Steam:
- The Witcher Enhanced Edition: 1.29 euro
- The Witcher 2 Enhanced Edition: 2.59 euro
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: 14.99 euro
- The Witcher 3 Pass Espansioni: 12.59 euro
- The Witcher 3 Blood & Wine: 9.99 euro
- The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone: 4.99 euro
- The Witcher Adventure Game: 2.49 euro
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition: 19.99 euro
Ricordiamo inoltre che The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt è la nuova Offerta della Settimana sul PlayStation Store europeo.
