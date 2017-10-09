Logo Everyeye.it

TLoH: Trails of Cold Steel III guida la classifica PlayStation Store giapponese

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Disponibile in Giappone dal 28 settembre su PS4, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III si piazza in prima posizione nella classifica dei giochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store giapponese nella settimana che va dal 25 settembre al 5 ottobre.

Come potete notare dalla classifica che vi andiamo a riportare di seguito, il JRPG di Falcom è riuscito a far meglio anche di FIFA 18, che segue in seconda posizione.

  1. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  2. FIFA 18
  3. Final Fantasy IX
  4. Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
  5. Titanfall 2
  6. NieR: Automata
  7. Patapon
  8. Dragon Quest III
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
  11. Undertale
  12. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  13. Earth Defense Force 4.1: Shadow of New Despair
  14. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
  15. Dishonored 2
  16. Ruiner
  17. Dragon Quest II
  18. Horizon Zero Dawn
  19. Dragon Quest X: All in One Package
  20. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Ottimi ancora i risultati fatti registrare da Final Fantasy IX, approdato su PS4 da pochi giorni, ed interessante anche il piazzamento di Titanfall 2, superiore a quello del più recente Destiny 2.

FONTE: Dualshockers
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • PSVita
  • Ps3
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PSVita : 11/11/2016
  • Ps3 : 11/11/2016
  • Genere: Gioco di Ruolo
  • Sviluppatore: Nihon Falcom
  • Publisher: Nihon Falcom

che voto dai a The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II?

8.8

media su 5 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti