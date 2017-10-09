TLoH: Trails of Cold Steel III guida la classifica PlayStation Store giapponese

Come potete notare dalla classifica che vi andiamo a riportare di seguito, il JRPG di Falcom è riuscito a far meglio anche di FIFA 18, che segue in seconda posizione.
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- FIFA 18
- Final Fantasy IX
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
- Titanfall 2
- NieR: Automata
- Patapon
- Dragon Quest III
- Destiny 2
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Undertale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: Shadow of New Despair
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Ruiner
- Dragon Quest II
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Dragon Quest X: All in One Package
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
Ottimi ancora i risultati fatti registrare da Final Fantasy IX, approdato su PS4 da pochi giorni, ed interessante anche il piazzamento di Titanfall 2, superiore a quello del più recente Destiny 2.
FONTE: Dualshockers
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti