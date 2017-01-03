Tomb Raider cambia writer: Rhianna Pratchett ha lasciato il franchise

Rhianna Pratchett è stata di fondamentale aiuto per caratterizzare il personaggio di Lara nelle ultime due iterazioni della saga principale, ricoprendo il ruolo di Lead Writer per la componente narrativa dei due giochi. La scrittrice ha deciso di abbandonare Crystal Dinamics , considerando conclusa la sua avventura con il franchise di Tomb Raider , in modo da dedicarsi a nuove sfide nel mondo della scrittura. Pratchett ha ringraziato tutti i fan e le persone con cui ha lavorato nel corso degli ultimi anni. Chi sarà il nuovo Lead Writer per le prossime avventure di Lara Croft?

So, I'm packing up my climbing axe plus a little venison jerky for the road, and bidding a fond farewell to Lara. Onwards to new adventures! — Rhianna Pratchett (@rhipratchett) 3 gennaio 2017

But, I like to think we did some good things. Maybe shifted the gaming landscape a wee bit. And that feels damn good. — Rhianna Pratchett (@rhipratchett) 3 gennaio 2017