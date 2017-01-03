  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
  3. Notizie
  4. Tomb Raider cambia writer: Rhianna Pratchett ha lasciato il franchise

Tomb Raider cambia writer: Rhianna Pratchett ha lasciato il franchise

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Rhianna Pratchett, Lead Writer di Rise of the Tomb Raider e del reboot del 2013, ha deciso di abbandonare Cystal Dinamics per dedicarsi a nuove esperienze professionali nel campo della scrittura. La conferma è arrivata su Twitter.

Rhianna Pratchett è stata di fondamentale aiuto per caratterizzare il personaggio di Lara nelle ultime due iterazioni della saga principale, ricoprendo il ruolo di Lead Writer per la componente narrativa dei due giochi. La scrittrice ha deciso di abbandonare Crystal Dinamics, considerando conclusa la sua avventura con il franchise di Tomb Raider, in modo da dedicarsi a nuove sfide nel mondo della scrittura. Pratchett ha ringraziato tutti i fan e le persone con cui ha lavorato nel corso degli ultimi anni. Chi sarà il nuovo Lead Writer per le prossime avventure di Lara Croft?

Altri contenuti per Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

  1. La saga di Assassin's Creed protagonista dell'ultimo Humble Bundle
  2. Super Mario Run ha generato $30 milioni di profitti con 90 milioni di download
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
Aggiungi in Collezione

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 11/10/2016
  • Genere: Azione/Avventura
  • Sviluppatore: Crystal Dynamics
  • Publisher: Square-Enix
  • Pegi: 16+
  • Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
  • Pagina su Wikipedia: Link
  • Costo Digidelivery: 69,99 €
  • Mod. Cooperativa: Multiplayer Cooperativa Online

che voto dai a Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration?

8.7

media su 19 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto