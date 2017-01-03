Tomb Raider cambia writer: Rhianna Pratchett ha lasciato il franchise

Rhianna Pratchett è stata di fondamentale aiuto per caratterizzare il personaggio di Lara nelle ultime due iterazioni della saga principale, ricoprendo il ruolo di Lead Writer per la componente narrativa dei due giochi. La scrittrice ha deciso di abbandonare Crystal Dinamics, considerando conclusa la sua avventura con il franchise di Tomb Raider, in modo da dedicarsi a nuove sfide nel mondo della scrittura. Pratchett ha ringraziato tutti i fan e le persone con cui ha lavorato nel corso degli ultimi anni. Chi sarà il nuovo Lead Writer per le prossime avventure di Lara Croft?
Tomb Raider cambia writer: Rhianna Pratchett ha lasciato il franchisedi
Gabriele Ferrara
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Rhianna Pratchett, Lead Writer di Rise of the Tomb Raider e del reboot del 2013, ha deciso di abbandonare Cystal Dinamics per dedicarsi a nuove esperienze professionali nel campo della scrittura. La conferma è arrivata su Twitter.
So, I'm packing up my climbing axe plus a little venison jerky for the road, and bidding a fond farewell to Lara. Onwards to new adventures!— Rhianna Pratchett (@rhipratchett) 3 gennaio 2017
I want to thank the @CrystalDynamics team for their dedication esp. @jstafford @josefkstories & @noahmhughes. Guys, it's been emotional.— Rhianna Pratchett (@rhipratchett) 3 gennaio 2017
But, I like to think we did some good things. Maybe shifted the gaming landscape a wee bit. And that feels damn good.— Rhianna Pratchett (@rhipratchett) 3 gennaio 2017
I also want to thank TR's terrific fan community. You really are the best in the world. Constantly helping me remember why I do this job.— Rhianna Pratchett (@rhipratchett) 3 gennaio 2017
Altri contenuti per Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Rise of the Tomb Raider per PS4: la patch 1.06 causa problemi di input lag
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: la patch 1.06 migliora il frame rate su PS4 Pro
- 12 Offerte di Natale: Rise of the Tomb Raider per PS4 in offerta a 29,99 euro
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: come gira su PS4 Pro? Ecco l'analisi di Digital Foundry
- L'intera raccolta di Tomb Raider è in saldo su Steam
Aggiungi in Collezione
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
-
Disponibile per
- PS4
-
Date di Pubblicazione
- PS4 : 11/10/2016
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Crystal Dynamics
- Publisher: Square-Enix
- Pegi: 16+
- Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
- Sito Ufficiale: Link
- Pagina su Wikipedia: Link
- Costo Digidelivery: 69,99 €
- Mod. Cooperativa: Multiplayer Cooperativa Online
che voto dai a Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration?
8.7
media su 19 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto