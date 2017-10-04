Trails of Cold Steel 3 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Classifica Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (09/28/17) – 87,261
- [PS4] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 55,919
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 41,491
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 29,704 (1,190,563)
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 23,543 (76,938)
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 18,357 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 15,098 (720,741)
- [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 12,616
- [PS4] Genkai Tokki Castle Panzers (Compile Heart, 09/28/17) – 10,389 (New)
- [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 10,250 (91,446)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,615 (598,670)
- [PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 7,371 (88,688)
- [PS4] Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition (Bethesda Softworks, 09/28/17) – 6,507
- [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Version (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 6,350 (146,883)
- [PS4] Coven and Labyrinth of Refrain (NIS, 09/28/17) – 5,681
- [3DS] Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 5,639 (1,733,552)
- [3DS] The Snack World Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 5,073 (172,833)
- [PSV] Shinobi, Kou Tsutsu: Kanmitsu Hana Emaki (Idea Factory, 09/28/17) – 4,629
- [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 4,419 (36,085)
- [PS4] Everybody's Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 4,213 (148,645)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Nintendo Switch – 73,231 (43,426)
- PlayStation 4 – 22,822 (18,396)
- New 3DS XL – 9,915 (8,726)
- New 2DS XL – 8,359 (8,508)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,547 (5,418)
- PlayStation Vita – 3,732 (3,707)
- 2DS – 1,655 (1,659)
- New 3DS – 392 (379)
- Xbox One – 71 (76)
- Wii U – 68 (56)
- PlayStation 3 – 64 (87)
Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch domina la classifica con oltre 72.000 pezzi venduti, dato in netta crescita rispetto alle 43.426 unità della settimana scorsa.
