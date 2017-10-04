Trails of Cold Steel 3 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Logo Everyeye.it

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III è il nuovo re della classifica giapponese con 87,261 copie vendute nel weekend di lancio. FIFA 18 debutta con 55,919 copie mentre Fire Emblem Warriors occupa il terzo gradino del podio con 41,491 unità.

Classifica Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

  1. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (09/28/17) – 87,261
  2. [PS4] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 55,919
  3. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 41,491
  4. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 29,704 (1,190,563)
  5. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 23,543 (76,938)
  6. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 18,357 (New)
  7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 15,098 (720,741)
  8. [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 12,616
  9. [PS4] Genkai Tokki Castle Panzers (Compile Heart, 09/28/17) – 10,389 (New)
  10. [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 10,250 (91,446)
  11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,615 (598,670)
  12. [PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 7,371 (88,688)
  13. [PS4] Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition (Bethesda Softworks, 09/28/17) – 6,507
  14. [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Version (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 6,350 (146,883)
  15. [PS4] Coven and Labyrinth of Refrain (NIS, 09/28/17) – 5,681
  16. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 5,639 (1,733,552)
  17. [3DS] The Snack World Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 5,073 (172,833)
  18. [PSV] Shinobi, Kou Tsutsu: Kanmitsu Hana Emaki (Idea Factory, 09/28/17) – 4,629
  19. [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 4,419 (36,085)
  20. [PS4] Everybody's Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 4,213 (148,645)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Nintendo Switch – 73,231 (43,426)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 22,822 (18,396)
  3. New 3DS XL – 9,915 (8,726)
  4. New 2DS XL – 8,359 (8,508)
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,547 (5,418)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 3,732 (3,707)
  7. 2DS – 1,655 (1,659)
  8. New 3DS – 392 (379)
  9. Xbox One – 71 (76)
  10. Wii U – 68 (56)
  11. PlayStation 3 – 64 (87)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch domina la classifica con oltre 72.000 pezzi venduti, dato in netta crescita rispetto alle 43.426 unità della settimana scorsa.

The Legend of Heroes Trails in the Sky the 3rd Evolution

The Legend of Heroes Trails in the Sky the 3rd Evolution
  • In Uscita su
  • PSVita
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Falcom
  • Publisher: Kadokawa Games

