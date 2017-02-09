Trapela il changelog del firmware 4.50 per PS4, nessuna traccia del Boost Mode

Da segnalare anche il supporto per i Blu-Ray 3D su PlayStation VR e una riorganizzazione del Menu Rapido. Come sappiamo, sarà presente anche la Modalità Boost su PlayStation 4 Pro tuttavia questa caratteristica non viene citata nella lista delle novità. Di seguito, il changelog in lingua inglese, così come riportato da Gamepur.
Caratteristiche Principali
- You can now use a USB storage device to install applications or move applications from your PS4 system storage. The following USB storage devices can be used. Select (Settings) > [Devices] > [USB Storage Devices], select the connected USB storage device and then format it for use as extended storage.
- External hard disk drive USB 3.0 or later: 250 GB minimum, 8 TB maximum capacity
- The quick menu is now more user-friendly. Creating, joining and other party features are even easier to access
- (Notifications) has been redesigned. All notifications now appear in a single list
- You can now use screenshots to customize the background of your home screen and function screen. Select (Settings) > [Themes] > [Select Theme] > [Custom]
- You can now post screenshots directly to activities, such as those shown in [What’s New]. Press the SHARE button, select [Screenshots] and then select [Activities] as the upload destination.Also, you can now tag games and fellow players
- You can now post animated GIFs to activities and social applications
- You can now make a party public or private, even after the party has been created. Select (Party) > [Party Settings] > [Party Privacy]
- PlayStation VR now supports Blu-Ray 3D content
Altre Caratteristiche
- As a parent or guardian, you can now easily create sub a sub-accounts of your children when creating your master account
- You can now upload or download saved data directly from the home screen. Press the OPTIONS button and then select [Upload/Download Saved Data]
- You now have the option to share screenshots on PlayStation Network. When sharing, you can also adjust privacy settings
- You can now change the color of your profile screen to match the cover image. On your profile screen, select (Options) > [Change Cover Image] > [Change Background Color]
- When reporting inappropriate content, you can now preview your report before sending
- Cinematic mode image quality on PlayStation VR has been improved
Tra le altre migliorie segnaliamo la possibilità di gestire i salvataggi dalla Home Screen e una miglior qualità d'immagine per la Cinematic Mode di PlayStation VR. Non è chiaro perchè Sony non comunichi la presenza della Modalità Boost, restiamo in attesa di saperne di più. Ricordiamo che il firmware 4.50 è attualmente accessibile in Closed Beta a un ridotto numero di utenti, il lancio ufficiale è previsto per le prossime settimane.