Trapela il changelog del firmware 4.50 per PS4, nessuna traccia del Boost Mode

Gamepur ha pubblicato il changelog dell'aggiornamento 4.50 di, attualmente disponibile in Beta per alcuni utenti selezionati. L'update in questione introdurrà numerose novità, tra cui la possibilità di personalizzare lo sfondo della dashboard e la compatibilità con gli hard disk esterni.

Da segnalare anche il supporto per i Blu-Ray 3D su PlayStation VR e una riorganizzazione del Menu Rapido. Come sappiamo, sarà presente anche la Modalità Boost su PlayStation 4 Pro tuttavia questa caratteristica non viene citata nella lista delle novità. Di seguito, il changelog in lingua inglese, così come riportato da Gamepur.

Caratteristiche Principali

You can now use a USB storage device to install applications or move applications from your PS4 system storage. The following USB storage devices can be used. Select (Settings) > [Devices] > [USB Storage Devices], select the connected USB storage device and then format it for use as extended storage.

External hard disk drive USB 3.0 or later: 250 GB minimum, 8 TB maximum capacity

The quick menu is now more user-friendly. Creating, joining and other party features are even easier to access

(Notifications) has been redesigned. All notifications now appear in a single list

You can now use screenshots to customize the background of your home screen and function screen. Select (Settings) > [Themes] > [Select Theme] > [Custom]

You can now post screenshots directly to activities, such as those shown in [What’s New]. Press the SHARE button, select [Screenshots] and then select [Activities] as the upload destination.Also, you can now tag games and fellow players

You can now post animated GIFs to activities and social applications

You can now make a party public or private, even after the party has been created. Select (Party) > [Party Settings] > [Party Privacy]

PlayStation VR now supports Blu-Ray 3D content

Altre Caratteristiche

As a parent or guardian, you can now easily create sub a sub-accounts of your children when creating your master account

You can now upload or download saved data directly from the home screen. Press the OPTIONS button and then select [Upload/Download Saved Data]

You now have the option to share screenshots on PlayStation Network. When sharing, you can also adjust privacy settings

You can now change the color of your profile screen to match the cover image. On your profile screen, select (Options) > [Change Cover Image] > [Change Background Color]

When reporting inappropriate content, you can now preview your report before sending

Cinematic mode image quality on PlayStation VR has been improved

Tra le altre migliorie segnaliamo la possibilità di gestire i salvataggi dalla Home Screen e una miglior qualità d'immagine per la Cinematic Mode di PlayStation VR. Non è chiaro perchè Sony non comunichi la presenza della Modalità Boost, restiamo in attesa di saperne di più. Ricordiamo che il firmware 4.50 è attualmente accessibile in Closed Beta a un ridotto numero di utenti, il lancio ufficiale è previsto per le prossime settimane.