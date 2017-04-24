Trapela la lista trofei di What Remains of Edith Finch per PS4

(Dis)Comfort Zone: Outlast 2 Oggi alle ore 21:00

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
PSN Profiles ha pubblicato la lista dei trofei della versione PlayStation 4 di What Remains of Edith Finch, avventura disponibile da domani (martedì 25 aprile) su PlayStation Store e Steam.

What Remains of Edith Finch per PS4 include sei trofei di bronzo, uno d'argento e due d'oro, mentre non è presente alcun trofeo di platino. Di seguito riportiamo la lista dei trofei di What Remains of Edith Finch, in lingua inglese, così come riportata da PSN Profiles:

Bronzo

  • All Roads – Take both paths to the house
  • Great Owl – Catch 2 rabbits with only 2 swoops
  • Let Him Finish – Let the drunken sailor finish his song
  • Clear the Table – Clear all balls off the pool table
  • G-R-E-G-O-R-Y – Knock all the letters of Gregory’s name into the bathtub
  • Loop-de-loop-de-loop – Play Calvin’s story again

Argento

  • Thanks, Johann! – See Johann’s name in the ending credits

Oro

  • A Closer Look – Look in all peepholes and telescopes long enough to hear Edith's commentary
  • Everything Ends – Finish all stories

What Remains of Edith Finch sarà venduto al prezzo di 19.99 euro, gli abbonati PlayStation Plus e coloro che hanno effettuato il preordine su PlayStation Store riceveranno uno sconto del 20%.

