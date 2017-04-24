Trapela la lista trofei di What Remains of Edith Finch per PS4

PSN Profiles ha pubblicato la lista dei trofei della versione PlayStation 4 di, avventura disponibile da domani (martedì 25 aprile) su PlayStation Store e Steam.

What Remains of Edith Finch per PS4 include sei trofei di bronzo, uno d'argento e due d'oro, mentre non è presente alcun trofeo di platino. Di seguito riportiamo la lista dei trofei di What Remains of Edith Finch, in lingua inglese, così come riportata da PSN Profiles:

Bronzo

All Roads – Take both paths to the house

Great Owl – Catch 2 rabbits with only 2 swoops

Let Him Finish – Let the drunken sailor finish his song

Clear the Table – Clear all balls off the pool table

G-R-E-G-O-R-Y – Knock all the letters of Gregory’s name into the bathtub

Loop-de-loop-de-loop – Play Calvin’s story again

Argento

Thanks, Johann! – See Johann’s name in the ending credits

Oro

A Closer Look – Look in all peepholes and telescopes long enough to hear Edith's commentary

Everything Ends – Finish all stories

What Remains of Edith Finch sarà venduto al prezzo di 19.99 euro, gli abbonati PlayStation Plus e coloro che hanno effettuato il preordine su PlayStation Store riceveranno uno sconto del 20%.