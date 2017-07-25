UFC 2, Divinity Original Sin e RiME tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Q&A Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Rispondiamo in diretta a tutte le vostre domande e curiosità

Come ogni settimana, Major Nelson ha annunciato i Deals with Gold, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Premium sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Tra i titoli in promozione troviamo Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered, Forza Horizon 2, EA Sports UFC 2, Marvel Ultimate Alliance, RiME e Blood Bowl 2.

Xbox One

  • Adventures of Pip Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Battlefield 4 Final Stand Add-On 100% DWG
  • Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack Add-On 35% DWG
  • Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • EA Sports UFC 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Energy Cycle Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious Digital Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain Add-On 60% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Car Pass Add-On 75% DWG
  • Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Moto Racer 4 Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Save the Ninja Clan Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Teslagrad Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • World to the West Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Yesterday Origins Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Challenger MT700E Field Viper Add-On 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Challenger MT800E Field Python Add-On 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Challenger MT900E Anaconda Add-On 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Fendt 900 Black Beauty Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Tractor Pack DLC Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Valtra T-Series COW Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Mordheim City of the Damned Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Mordheim City of the Damned – The Doomweaver Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Mordheim City of the Damned – The Poison Wind Globadier Add-On 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Mordheim City of the Damned – The Smuggler Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Mordheim City of the Damned – The Wolf-Priest of Ulric Add-On 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Mordheim City of the Damned – Undead Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Mordheim City of the Damned – Witch Hunters Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto 30% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Pack Add-On 30% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Onigiri – 1050 Onigiricoins Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Onigiri – 200 Onigiricoins Add-On 20% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Onigiri – 515 Onigiricoins Add-On 25% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Raiden V Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • RiME Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Styx Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Styx Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Styx Shards of Darkness – Set of Akenash Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Styx Master of Shadows + Styx Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 40% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • The Surge Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • The Surge – CREO Special Employee Kit Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Tour de France 2017 Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight(Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Blood Bowl 2 – (Chaos Dwarfs) Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Blood Bowl 2 – (Khemri) Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Blood Bowl 2 – (Lizardmen) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Blood Bowl 2 – (Necromantic) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Blood Bowl 2 – (Norse) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Blood Bowl 2 – (Nurgle) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Blood Bowl 2 – (Team Pack) Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Blood Bowl 2 – (Undead) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Blood Bowl 2 – (Wood Elves) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Alluring Mandarin Dress Set Add-On 30% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Bath & Bedtime Costumes Add-On 30% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Character: Naotora Ii Add-On 30% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters – Female Fighters 50% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: High Society Costume Set Add-On 30% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Last Round Sexy Bunny Costume (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Overalls Set Add-On 30% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition – Grumio’s Last Trick Bag 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Xbox 360

  • Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Dynasty Warriors 6 Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Farming Simulator – Titanium Equipment Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator – Titanium Vehicles Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator – Ursus Equipment Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator – Ursus Vehicles Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator – Väderstad Equipment Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Final Exam Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Game of Thrones Games On Demand 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Mars: War Logs Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • RAW – Realms of Ancient War Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Rotastic Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Things on Wheels Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Dynasty Warriors 7 Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Arcade 50% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Blood Bowl – Dark Elves Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Bound by Flame Games On Demand 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Contrast Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga Games On Demand 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Games On Demand 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator Games On Demand 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)
  • Farming Simulator – Marshall Equipment Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Le offerte indicate sono valide fino a martedì 1 agosto 2017.

