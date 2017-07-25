UFC 2, Divinity Original Sin e RiME tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni settimana, Major Nelson ha annunciato i Deals with Gold, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Premium sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Tra i titoli in promozione troviamo, EA Sports UFC 2, Marvel Ultimate Alliance,e Blood Bowl 2.

Xbox One

Adventures of Pip Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Battlefield 4 Final Stand Add-On 100% DWG

Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack Add-On 35% DWG

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 25% DWG

EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

EA Sports UFC 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Energy Cycle Xbox One Game 20% DWG

Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious Digital Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain Add-On 60% DWG

Forza Motorsport 6 Car Pass Add-On 75% DWG

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Moto Racer 4 Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Save the Ninja Clan Xbox One Game 20% DWG

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Teslagrad Xbox One Game 70% DWG

World to the West Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Yesterday Origins Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Farming Simulator 17 – Challenger MT700E Field Viper Add-On 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator 17 – Challenger MT800E Field Python Add-On 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator 17 – Challenger MT900E Anaconda Add-On 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator 17 – Fendt 900 Black Beauty Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator 17 – Tractor Pack DLC Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator 17 – Valtra T-Series COW Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Mordheim City of the Damned Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Mordheim City of the Damned – The Doomweaver Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Mordheim City of the Damned – The Poison Wind Globadier Add-On 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Mordheim City of the Damned – The Smuggler Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Mordheim City of the Damned – The Wolf-Priest of Ulric Add-On 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Mordheim City of the Damned – Undead Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Mordheim City of the Damned – Witch Hunters Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto 30% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Pack Add-On 30% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Onigiri – 1050 Onigiricoins Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Onigiri – 200 Onigiricoins Add-On 20% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Onigiri – 515 Onigiricoins Add-On 25% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Raiden V Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

RiME Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Styx Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Styx Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Styx Shards of Darkness – Set of Akenash Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Styx Master of Shadows + Styx Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 40% (Anche abbonati Silver)

The Surge Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

The Surge – CREO Special Employee Kit Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Tour de France 2017 Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight(Anche abbonati Silver)

Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Blood Bowl 2 – (Chaos Dwarfs) Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Blood Bowl 2 – (Khemri) Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Blood Bowl 2 – (Lizardmen) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Blood Bowl 2 – (Necromantic) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Blood Bowl 2 – (Norse) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Blood Bowl 2 – (Nurgle) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Blood Bowl 2 – (Team Pack) Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Blood Bowl 2 – (Undead) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Blood Bowl 2 – (Wood Elves) Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Alluring Mandarin Dress Set Add-On 30% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Bath & Bedtime Costumes Add-On 30% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Character: Naotora Ii Add-On 30% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters – Female Fighters 50% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: High Society Costume Set Add-On 30% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Last Round Sexy Bunny Costume (Anche abbonati Silver)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Overalls Set Add-On 30% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition – Grumio’s Last Trick Bag 33% (Anche abbonati Silver)

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack Add-On 15% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Xbox 360

Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires Games On Demand 80% DWG

Dynasty Warriors 6 Games On Demand 70% DWG

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires Games On Demand 70% DWG

Farming Simulator – Titanium Equipment Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator – Titanium Vehicles Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator – Ursus Equipment Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator – Ursus Vehicles Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator – Väderstad Equipment Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Final Exam Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Game of Thrones Games On Demand 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Mars: War Logs Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

RAW – Realms of Ancient War Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Rotastic Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Things on Wheels Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Dynasty Warriors 7 Games On Demand 70% DWG

Dynasty Warriors 8 Games On Demand 70% DWG

Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious Games On Demand 75% DWG

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution Games On Demand 80% DWG

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Arcade 50% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Games On Demand 85% DWG

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Games On Demand 85% DWG

Blood Bowl – Dark Elves Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Bound by Flame Games On Demand 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Contrast Arcade 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga Games On Demand 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Faery: Legends of Avalon Games On Demand 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator Games On Demand 75% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Farming Simulator – Marshall Equipment Add-On 33% Spotlight (Anche abbonati Silver)

Le offerte indicate sono valide fino a martedì 1 agosto 2017.