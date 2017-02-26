Un nuovo video gameplay per Injustice 2

Lasciandovi alla visione del video, ricordiamo che il debutto di Injustice 2 è atteso su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One il 16 maggio 2017. Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment e DC Entertainment hanno di recente pubblicato un nuovo trailer del gioco, intitolato Alleanze distrutte Parte 1 incentrato sulla linea narrativa di Superman. Il titolo arriverà anche in versione mobile: qui potete dare uno sguardo ad un video gameplay.
Mario Cariati
DC Entertainment ha pubblicato nelle scorse ora un nuovo video di gameplay per Injustice 2, seguito della serie picchiaduro sviluppata da NetherRealm Studios. Il filmato, che trovate in testata, è accompagnato da Rahul Kohli (iZombie) che qui discute con Tyler Landsdown di NetherRealm della closed beta recentemente conclusasi.
