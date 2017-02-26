  1. HOME Videogiochi
Un nuovo video gameplay per Injustice 2

DC Entertainment ha pubblicato nelle scorse ora un nuovo video di gameplay per Injustice 2, seguito della serie picchiaduro sviluppata da NetherRealm Studios. Il filmato, che trovate in testata, è accompagnato da Rahul Kohli (iZombie) che qui discute con Tyler Landsdown di NetherRealm della closed beta recentemente conclusasi.

Lasciandovi alla visione del video, ricordiamo che il debutto di Injustice 2 è atteso su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One il 16 maggio 2017. Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment e DC Entertainment hanno di recente pubblicato un nuovo trailer del gioco, intitolato Alleanze distrutte Parte 1 incentrato sulla linea narrativa di Superman. Il titolo arriverà anche in versione mobile: qui potete dare uno sguardo ad un video gameplay.

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 16/05/2017
  • Xbox One : 16/05/2017
  • Genere: Picchiaduro 3D
  • Sviluppatore: NetherRealm Studios
  • Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile
  • Multiplayer Online: 2 Giocatori

