Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
GAMESCOM
Yakuza Kiwami Adesso online

Giochiamo in diretta con il remake di Yakuza!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Nintendo Switch
  3. Notizie
  4. Un trailer ci presenta i 'Nindies' in arrivo su Switch a partire da settembre

Un trailer ci presenta i 'Nindies' in arrivo su Switch a partire da settembre

di
Video Gran Turismo Sport trailerGran Turismo Sport
Video Destiny 2 VIDEODestiny 2
Video Call of Duty WWII VIDEOCall of Duty WWII
Video Assassin's Creed Origins VIDEOAssassin's Creed Origins
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Nintendo ha da poco pubblicato un trailer dedicato ai titoli "Nindies" in arrivo su Switch a partire da settembre e fino ai primi mesi del 2018. Il filmato include moltissimi giochi indie che stanno per fare il loro debutto sulla nuova console Nintendo, tra i quali Hollow Knight, Owlboy e Wargroove.

Di seguito, ecco la lista dei videogiochi presenti nel trailer (che abbiamo riportato in apertura) e che saranno disponibili da settembre in poi su Nintendo Switch:

  • SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games)
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment)
  • Yoku’s Island Express (Team 17)
  • Away: Journey to the Unexpected (Playdius)
  • Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte)
  • Flipping Death (Zoink Games)
  • Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Prospect Games)
  • Uurnog Uurnlimited (Niklas Nygren)
  • Flat Heroes (Parallel Circles)
  • Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic)
  • Owlboy (D-Pad Studio)
  • Huntdown (Easy Trigger Games)
  • Constructor Plus (System 3)
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speaer Edition (Lichthund)
  • State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment)
  • 8-Bit Armies (Petroglyph Games)
  • Shu (Coatsink)
  • World to the West (Rain Games)
  • Rogue Trooper Redux (Rebellion Developments)
  • Wargroove (Chucklefish)
  • Tiny Metal (Area 34)
  • Portal Knights (505 Games)
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron (HandyGames)
  • Semblance (Nyamakop)
  • Brawlout (Angry Mob Games)

Quale tra questi attendete maggiormente, o quali ritenete più interessanti?

Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Nintendo Switch

  1. Yakuza Kiwami arriva oggi in Europa, pubblicato il trailer di lancio
  2. Target smentisce: Bethesda non è al lavoro su un gioco basato su Game of Thrones

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

Contenuti più Letti