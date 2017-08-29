Un trailer ci presenta i 'Nindies' in arrivo su Switch a partire da settembre

Di seguito, ecco la lista dei videogiochi presenti nel trailer (che abbiamo riportato in apertura) e che saranno disponibili da settembre in poi su Nintendo Switch:
- SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment)
- Yoku’s Island Express (Team 17)
- Away: Journey to the Unexpected (Playdius)
- Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte)
- Flipping Death (Zoink Games)
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Prospect Games)
- Uurnog Uurnlimited (Niklas Nygren)
- Flat Heroes (Parallel Circles)
- Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic)
- Owlboy (D-Pad Studio)
- Huntdown (Easy Trigger Games)
- Constructor Plus (System 3)
- Lichtspeer: Double Speaer Edition (Lichthund)
- State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment)
- 8-Bit Armies (Petroglyph Games)
- Shu (Coatsink)
- World to the West (Rain Games)
- Rogue Trooper Redux (Rebellion Developments)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
- Tiny Metal (Area 34)
- Portal Knights (505 Games)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron (HandyGames)
- Semblance (Nyamakop)
- Brawlout (Angry Mob Games)
Quale tra questi attendete maggiormente, o quali ritenete più interessanti?
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti