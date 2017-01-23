Uncharted 4 e COD: Infinite Warfare in cima alla Classifica Italiana console-PC

Secondo i dati diffusi da Gfk,, quarto episodio della celebre saga di Naughty Dog, è stato il gioco console più venduto in Italia nella settimana fra il 9 e il 15 gennaio, seguito da

Di seguito, vi andiamo a riportare la Top 10 console italiana nella seconda settimana del 2017. Curiosamente, tutti i giochi presenti in classifica sono versioni PlayStation 4.

Top 10 console

1. Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro (PS4)

2. FIFA 17 (PS4)

3. The Last Guardian (PS4)

4. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4)

5. GTA V Grand Theft Auto (PS4)

6. Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

7. Battlefield 1 (PS4)

8. Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)

9. Final Fantasy XV (PS4)

10. Minecraft (PS4)

Top 10 PC

1. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops II

3. Football Manager 2017

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Legacy Edition

6. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

8. Farming Simulator 2017

9. The Sims 4

10. GTA V Grand Theft Auto

Come è possibile notare, la classifica PC è quasi totalmente appannaggio del franchise di Call of Duty: lo sparatutto di Activision è risultato essere il brand più venduto nel 2016 non solo negli USA, ma anche a livello mondiale.