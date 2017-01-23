Uncharted 4 e COD: Infinite Warfare in cima alla Classifica Italiana console-PC

Di seguito, vi andiamo a riportare la Top 10 console italiana nella seconda settimana del 2017. Curiosamente, tutti i giochi presenti in classifica sono versioni PlayStation 4.
Top 10 console
1. Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro (PS4)
2. FIFA 17 (PS4)
3. The Last Guardian (PS4)
4. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4)
5. GTA V Grand Theft Auto (PS4)
6. Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)
7. Battlefield 1 (PS4)
8. Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)
9. Final Fantasy XV (PS4)
10. Minecraft (PS4)
Top 10 PC
1. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
2. Call of Duty: Black Ops II
3. Football Manager 2017
4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Legacy Edition
6. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
8. Farming Simulator 2017
9. The Sims 4
10. GTA V Grand Theft Auto
Come è possibile notare, la classifica PC è quasi totalmente appannaggio del franchise di Call of Duty: lo sparatutto di Activision è risultato essere il brand più venduto nel 2016 non solo negli USA, ma anche a livello mondiale.