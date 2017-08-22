Logo Everyeye.it

Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta e F1 2017 tra le ultime novità del PS Store

di
Come ogni martedì della settimana, il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con tante novità per le piattaforme Sony (PS4, PS VR, PS Vita): giochi completi, bundle e nuovi contenuti aggiuntivi sono ora disponibili per il download. Di seguito, la lista completa con tutte le novità della settimana.

Novità PlayStation 4
Tra le principali novità del PlayStation Store segnaliamo Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta, F1 2017, Battlefield 1 Revolution e Thimbleweed Park. A seguire, l'elenco completo dei giochi per PlayStation 4:

  • Battlefield 1 Revolution - 21 agosto 59,99 euro
  • Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle - 21 agosto 89,99 euro
  • Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Edition - 22 agosto 89,99 euro
  • The Escapist 2 - 22 agosto 21,99 euro
  • Mages of Mystralia - 22 agosto 17,99 euro
  • Duck Game - 22 agosto 12,99 euro
  • Soul Dimension - 22 agosto
  • Super Comboman: Smash Edition 17,99 euro
  • SwapQuest - 22 agosto 17,99 euro
  • Thimbleweed Park - 22 agosto 19,99 euro
  • Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta - 23 agosto 39,99 euro
  • ChromaGun - 23 agosto 14,99 euro
  • Bleed - 23 agosto
  • Armello Deluxe Bundle - 23 agosto
  • Spartan - 23 agosto
  • Darkest Dungeon Crimson Edition - 23 agosto
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy - 23 agosto
  • Senko no Ronde 2 (demo) - 23 agosto
  • Moto Racer 4 (demo) - 24 agosto
  • Call of Duty WW2 (beta privata) - 25 agosto
  • Madden NFL 18 - 25 agosto
  • F1 2017 Special Edition - 25 agosto 69,99 euro
  • White Day: A Labyrinth Named School - 29,99 euro
  • One Piece Unlimited World Red: Deluxe Edition - 25 agosto
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - 25 agosto
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - 25 agosto
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy - 25 agosto
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - 25 agosto
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm - 25 agosto
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Memory (demo) - 25 agosto

Playstation Vita

  • Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition - 23 agosto
  • Danganronpa V3: Kiling Memory (demo) - 25 agosto

PS4 DLC

21 agosto
Dead by Daylight

  • The Lullaby for the Dark Chapter

22 agosto
Madden NFL 18

  • G.O.A.T. Squads Upgrade
  • 1050 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
  • 12000 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
  • 150 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
  • 2200 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
  • 500 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
  • 5850 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
  • 8900 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points

I Guardiani della Galassia

  • Episodio 3

The Escapist 2

  • Season Pass
  • The Glorious Regime

23 agosto
Darkest Dungeon

  • The Crimson Court

24 agosto
Mass Effect Andromeda

  • Asari Adept Multiplayer Recruit Pack
  • Krogan Vanguard MP Recruit Pack
  • Salarian Infiltrator MP Pack
  • Turian Soldier MP Recruit Pack

25 agosto
Madden NFL 18

  • G.O.A.T. Edition Content

Dead by Daylight

  • The Halloween Chapter

Ricordiamo inoltre che sono attualmente disponibili i giochi gratis di agosto della Instant Game Collection per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus, tra cui segnaliamo Just Cause 3 e Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry.

