Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta e F1 2017 tra le ultime novità del PS Store

Novità PlayStation 4
Tra le principali novità del PlayStation Store segnaliamo Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta, F1 2017, Battlefield 1 Revolution e Thimbleweed Park. A seguire, l'elenco completo dei giochi per PlayStation 4:
- Battlefield 1 Revolution - 21 agosto 59,99 euro
- Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle - 21 agosto 89,99 euro
- Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Edition - 22 agosto 89,99 euro
- The Escapist 2 - 22 agosto 21,99 euro
- Mages of Mystralia - 22 agosto 17,99 euro
- Duck Game - 22 agosto 12,99 euro
- Soul Dimension - 22 agosto
- Super Comboman: Smash Edition 17,99 euro
- SwapQuest - 22 agosto 17,99 euro
- Thimbleweed Park - 22 agosto 19,99 euro
- Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta - 23 agosto 39,99 euro
- ChromaGun - 23 agosto 14,99 euro
- Bleed - 23 agosto
- Armello Deluxe Bundle - 23 agosto
- Spartan - 23 agosto
- Darkest Dungeon Crimson Edition - 23 agosto
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy - 23 agosto
- Senko no Ronde 2 (demo) - 23 agosto
- Moto Racer 4 (demo) - 24 agosto
- Call of Duty WW2 (beta privata) - 25 agosto
- Madden NFL 18 - 25 agosto
- F1 2017 Special Edition - 25 agosto 69,99 euro
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School - 29,99 euro
- One Piece Unlimited World Red: Deluxe Edition - 25 agosto
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - 25 agosto
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - 25 agosto
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy - 25 agosto
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - 25 agosto
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm - 25 agosto
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Memory (demo) - 25 agosto
Playstation Vita
- Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition - 23 agosto
- Danganronpa V3: Kiling Memory (demo) - 25 agosto
PS4 DLC
21 agosto
Dead by Daylight
- The Lullaby for the Dark Chapter
22 agosto
Madden NFL 18
- G.O.A.T. Squads Upgrade
- 1050 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
- 12000 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
- 150 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
- 2200 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
- 500 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
- 5850 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
- 8900 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points
I Guardiani della Galassia
- Episodio 3
The Escapist 2
- Season Pass
- The Glorious Regime
23 agosto
Darkest Dungeon
- The Crimson Court
24 agosto
Mass Effect Andromeda
- Asari Adept Multiplayer Recruit Pack
- Krogan Vanguard MP Recruit Pack
- Salarian Infiltrator MP Pack
- Turian Soldier MP Recruit Pack
25 agosto
Madden NFL 18
- G.O.A.T. Edition Content
Dead by Daylight
- The Halloween Chapter
Ricordiamo inoltre che sono attualmente disponibili i giochi gratis di agosto della Instant Game Collection per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus, tra cui segnaliamo Just Cause 3 e Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry.