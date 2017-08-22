Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta e F1 2017 tra le ultime novità del PS Store

Come ogni martedì della settimana, ilsi aggiorna con tante novità per le piattaforme(PS4, PS VR, PS Vita): giochi completi, bundle e nuovi contenuti aggiuntivi sono ora disponibili per il download. Di seguito, la lista completa con tutte le novità della settimana.

Novità PlayStation 4

Tra le principali novità del PlayStation Store segnaliamo Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta, F1 2017, Battlefield 1 Revolution e Thimbleweed Park. A seguire, l'elenco completo dei giochi per PlayStation 4:

Battlefield 1 Revolution - 21 agosto 59,99 euro

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle - 21 agosto 89,99 euro

Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Edition - 22 agosto 89,99 euro

The Escapist 2 - 22 agosto 21,99 euro

Mages of Mystralia - 22 agosto 17,99 euro

Duck Game - 22 agosto 12,99 euro

Soul Dimension - 22 agosto

Super Comboman: Smash Edition 17,99 euro

SwapQuest - 22 agosto 17,99 euro

Thimbleweed Park - 22 agosto 19,99 euro

Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta - 23 agosto 39,99 euro

ChromaGun - 23 agosto 14,99 euro

Bleed - 23 agosto

Armello Deluxe Bundle - 23 agosto

Spartan - 23 agosto

Darkest Dungeon Crimson Edition - 23 agosto

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy - 23 agosto

Senko no Ronde 2 (demo) - 23 agosto

Moto Racer 4 (demo) - 24 agosto

Call of Duty WW2 (beta privata) - 25 agosto

Madden NFL 18 - 25 agosto

F1 2017 Special Edition - 25 agosto 69,99 euro

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School - 29,99 euro

One Piece Unlimited World Red: Deluxe Edition - 25 agosto

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - 25 agosto

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - 25 agosto

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy - 25 agosto

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - 25 agosto

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm - 25 agosto

Danganronpa V3: Killing Memory (demo) - 25 agosto

Playstation Vita

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition - 23 agosto

Danganronpa V3: Kiling Memory (demo) - 25 agosto

PS4 DLC

21 agosto

Dead by Daylight

The Lullaby for the Dark Chapter

22 agosto

Madden NFL 18

G.O.A.T. Squads Upgrade

1050 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points

12000 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points

150 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points

2200 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points

500 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points

5850 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points

8900 Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team Points

I Guardiani della Galassia

Episodio 3

The Escapist 2

Season Pass

The Glorious Regime

23 agosto

Darkest Dungeon

The Crimson Court

24 agosto

Mass Effect Andromeda

Asari Adept Multiplayer Recruit Pack

Krogan Vanguard MP Recruit Pack

Salarian Infiltrator MP Pack

Turian Soldier MP Recruit Pack

25 agosto

Madden NFL 18

G.O.A.T. Edition Content

Dead by Daylight

The Halloween Chapter

Ricordiamo inoltre che sono attualmente disponibili i giochi gratis di agosto della Instant Game Collection per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus, tra cui segnaliamo Just Cause 3 e Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry.



