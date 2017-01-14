Vediamo Zelda Breath of the Wild giocato su Switch in modalità TV e Portatile

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Nintendo ha presentato un nuovo video di gameplay per The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, in cui il gioco viene mostrato in azione su Nintendo Switch nelle due modalità TV e Portatile: le due sequenze dimostrative sono riportate a fondo pagina.

Nintendo Switch ci permette di passare in qualsiasi momento dalla modalità TV a quella Portatile, estraendo semplicemente l'unità mobile della console. Come potete notare nei due video proposti in calce alla notizia, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild può essere giocato in entrambe le modalità in completa disinvoltura (secondo alcuni rumor, girerà a 720p in modalità Portatile e a 900p in modalità TV). Nell'attesa che il gioco esca il 3 Marzo in contemporanea con il lancio di Switch, potete leggere le nostre impressioni sulla demo giocabile che abbiamo provato con mano.

