Vediamo Zelda Breath of the Wild giocato su Switch in modalità TV e Portatile

Nintendo Switch ci permette di passare in qualsiasi momento dalla modalità TV a quella Portatile, estraendo semplicemente l'unità mobile della console. Come potete notare nei due video proposti in calce alla notizia, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild può essere giocato in entrambe le modalità in completa disinvoltura (secondo alcuni rumor, girerà a 720p in modalità Portatile e a 900p in modalità TV). Nell'attesa che il gioco esca il 3 Marzo in contemporanea con il lancio di Switch, potete leggere le nostre impressioni sulla demo giocabile che abbiamo provato con mano.
Vediamo Zelda Breath of the Wild giocato su Switch in modalità TV e Portatiledi
Gabriele Ferrara
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Nintendo ha presentato un nuovo video di gameplay per The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, in cui il gioco viene mostrato in azione su Nintendo Switch nelle due modalità TV e Portatile: le due sequenze dimostrative sono riportate a fondo pagina.
Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild a confronto su Wii U e Switch
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild provato su Nintendo Switch
- La Master Edition di Zelda Breath of the Wild sarà prodotta in quantità limitate
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: 25 minuti di gameplay con Eiji Aonuma
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: ecco la copertina europea
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
-
Disponibile per
- Wii U
- Switch
-
Date di Pubblicazione
- Wii U : 2017
- Genere: Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Nintendo
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Lingua: Non Disponibile
quanto attendi The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?
86%
Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype
Contenuti più Letti