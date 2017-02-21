Warhammer Quest, Berserk e Typoman Revised arrivano su PlayStation Store

PlayStation 4
Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle ultime novità per PlayStation 4, tra cui Malicious Fallen, Chime Sharp, Old Time Hockey, Typoman Revised, Vaccine e forma.8 degli italiani MixedBag Studios.
- Warhammer Quest
- Night in the Woods
- Ys Origin
- Malicious Fallen
- Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition
- Malicious Fallen Avatar Bundle
- Malicious Fallen OST
- Chime Sharp
- Mervils: A VR Adventure
- Old Time Hockey
- Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin
- Two Tribes Pack: Rive & Toki Tori 2+
- Typoman: Revised
- Vaccine
- forma.8
- ACA Neo Geo Neo Turf Masters
- Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta (Preload, Beta attiva dal 23 febbraio)
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
- Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch
- A Pixel Story
- Gem Smashers
PlayStation Vita
- Forma 8
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
- Gem Smashers
PlayStation 4 DLC
- WWE 2K17 - Hall of Fame Showcase
- Watch Dogs 2 - Condizioni Umane
- World of Tanks - Fatherland IS-3A Mega e Fatherland IS-3A Ultimate
- Rocket League - Hot Wheels Bone Shaker e Hot Wheels Twin Mill III
- Sniper Elite 4 - Silent Warfare Weapons Pack e Covert Heroes Character Pack
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided - A Criminal Past
- World of Tanks - Fatherland IS-3A Loaded
Tra i nuovi DLC segnaliamo invece la disponibilità dei pacchetti Hall of Fame Showcase per WWE2K17, Condizioni Umane per Watch Dogs 2 e A Criminal Past per Deus EX Mankind Divided.