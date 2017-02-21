Warhammer Quest, Berserk e Typoman Revised arrivano su PlayStation Store

Anche questa settimana il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tante novità per PlayStation 4 e Vita, in particolare segnaliamo l'arrivo di

PlayStation 4

Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle ultime novità per PlayStation 4, tra cui Malicious Fallen, Chime Sharp, Old Time Hockey, Typoman Revised, Vaccine e forma.8 degli italiani MixedBag Studios.

Warhammer Quest

Night in the Woods

Ys Origin

Malicious Fallen

Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition

Malicious Fallen Avatar Bundle

Malicious Fallen OST

Chime Sharp

Mervils: A VR Adventure

Old Time Hockey

Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin

Two Tribes Pack: Rive & Toki Tori 2+

Typoman: Revised

Vaccine

forma.8

ACA Neo Geo Neo Turf Masters

Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta (Preload, Beta attiva dal 23 febbraio)

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch

A Pixel Story

Gem Smashers

PlayStation Vita

Forma 8

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

Gem Smashers

PlayStation 4 DLC

WWE 2K17 - Hall of Fame Showcase

Watch Dogs 2 - Condizioni Umane

World of Tanks - Fatherland IS-3A Mega e Fatherland IS-3A Ultimate

Rocket League - Hot Wheels Bone Shaker e Hot Wheels Twin Mill III

Sniper Elite 4 - Silent Warfare Weapons Pack e Covert Heroes Character Pack

Deus Ex Mankind Divided - A Criminal Past

World of Tanks - Fatherland IS-3A Loaded

Tra i nuovi DLC segnaliamo invece la disponibilità dei pacchetti Hall of Fame Showcase per WWE2K17, Condizioni Umane per Watch Dogs 2 e A Criminal Past per Deus EX Mankind Divided.