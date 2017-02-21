Warhammer Quest, Berserk e Typoman Revised arrivano su PlayStation Store

Nioh Adesso online

Giochiamo in diretta con il nuovo action game del Team Ninja

Anche questa settimana il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tante novità per PlayStation 4 e Vita, in particolare segnaliamo l'arrivo di Warhammer Quest, Berserk and the Band of the Hawk, Ys Origin e Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin.

PlayStation 4
Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle ultime novità per PlayStation 4, tra cui Malicious Fallen, Chime Sharp, Old Time Hockey, Typoman Revised, Vaccine e forma.8 degli italiani MixedBag Studios.

  • Warhammer Quest
  • Night in the Woods
  • Ys Origin
  • Malicious Fallen
  • Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Malicious Fallen Avatar Bundle
  • Malicious Fallen OST
  • Chime Sharp
  • Mervils: A VR Adventure
  • Old Time Hockey
  • Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin
  • Two Tribes Pack: Rive & Toki Tori 2+
  • Typoman: Revised
  • Vaccine
  • forma.8
  • ACA Neo Geo Neo Turf Masters
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta (Preload, Beta attiva dal 23 febbraio)
  • Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
  • Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch
  • A Pixel Story
  • Gem Smashers

PlayStation Vita

  • Forma 8
  • Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
  • Gem Smashers

PlayStation 4 DLC

  • WWE 2K17 - Hall of Fame Showcase
  • Watch Dogs 2 - Condizioni Umane
  • World of Tanks - Fatherland IS-3A Mega e Fatherland IS-3A Ultimate
  • Rocket League - Hot Wheels Bone Shaker e Hot Wheels Twin Mill III
  • Sniper Elite 4 - Silent Warfare Weapons Pack e Covert Heroes Character Pack
  • Deus Ex Mankind Divided - A Criminal Past
  • World of Tanks - Fatherland IS-3A Loaded

Tra i nuovi DLC segnaliamo invece la disponibilità dei pacchetti Hall of Fame Showcase per WWE2K17, Condizioni Umane per Watch Dogs 2 e A Criminal Past per Deus EX Mankind Divided.

