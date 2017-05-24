WipEout Omega Collection: svelata la colonna sonora completa

Come anticipato nelle scorse ore, Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato la colonna sonora completa di WipEout Omega Collection, raccolta per PlayStation 4 comprendente Wipeout HD, Wipeout HD Fury e Wipeout 2048.
La colonna sonora include alcuni remix provenienti da WipEout legends, con l'aggiunta di tracce inedite. Di seguito vi riportiamo l'elenco completo della soundtrack che potete già ascoltare su Spotify:
- ADDIKTION – “Shake It (Wipeout Omega Instrumental Edit)”
- Airwolf – “Talking Bass feat. Stace Cadet (Taiki Nulight Edit)”
- Black Sun Empire & State of Mind – “Kill That Noise (Wipeout Omega Edit)”
- Boys Noize – “XTC (The Chemical Brothers Remix)”
- Brodinski feat Louisahhh – “Let The Beat Control Your Body”
- Carbon Community vs. Burufunk – “Community Funk (Deadmau5 Remix)”
- David Tort & Danielle Simeone – “You Got To (Wipeout Omega Edit)”
- DC Breaks – “Breathe (Instrumental VIP Mix)”
- CODE:MANTA – “DFCK”
- Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE – “Need You (DJ Hanzel & Drezo Remix)”
- DJ Kentaro feat. Matrix & Futurebound – “North South East West (Tha New Team Remix)”
- Emika – “Double Edge (GeRM Remix)”
- James Talk – “Remote (Deadmau5 Remix)”
- Jerome Isma-Ae & Paul Thomas – “Tomorrow (Luke Chable Remix)”
- Krakota – “Lust Thrust”
- Matrix & Futurebound – “Glow Worm”
- Matt Anthony – “Headlights”
- Memtrix – “IC YR PAIN”
- Metrik – “Bring It Like That”
- Movement Machina & Timo Vaittinen – “Upsides Have Downsides (Wipeout Omega Edit)”
- Noisia & The Upbeats – “Dead Limit”
- Red One – “Born Free”
- Soundprank – “Obsidian”
- Swanky Tunes – “Give It”
- Swedish House Mafia vs Knife Party – “Antidote (Swedish House Mafia Dub)”
- The Chemical Bros – “C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l”
- The Prodigy – “Invaders Must Die”
- Warden – “Get Down”
Il titolo sarà pubblicato in esclusiva su PlayStation 4 il 7 giugno, e la versione retail sarà disponibile anche con una sovracopertina cartonata che riprende la grafica delle custodie originali PlayStation.