Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap: un trailer mostra la modalità Retrò

La Retrò Mode potrà essere attivata in qualsiasi momento durante il gioco, con la semplice pressione di un pulsante. Inoltre, è stato confermato che il "nuovo" Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap supporterà le password delle versioni Master System, Game Gear e PC Engine di Wonderboy III The Dragon's Trap. Restiamo in attesa di scoprire la data di lancio del titolo, l'arrivo è previsto indicativamente nel corso della primavera.
DotEmu ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer di Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap che illustra la modalità Retrò, la quale permetterà di passare dalla grafica HD allo stile grafico e sonoro 8-bit.
