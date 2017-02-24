For Honor Oggi alle ore 15:00

Giochiamo in diretta con il nuovo action game di Ubisoft

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
  3. Notizie
  4. Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap: un trailer mostra la modalità Retrò

Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap: un trailer mostra la modalità Retrò

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
DotEmu ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer di Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap che illustra la modalità Retrò, la quale permetterà di passare dalla grafica HD allo stile grafico e sonoro 8-bit.

La Retrò Mode potrà essere attivata in qualsiasi momento durante il gioco, con la semplice pressione di un pulsante. Inoltre, è stato confermato che il "nuovo" Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap supporterà le password delle versioni Master System, Game Gear e PC Engine di Wonderboy III The Dragon's Trap. Restiamo in attesa di scoprire la data di lancio del titolo, l'arrivo è previsto indicativamente nel corso della primavera.

Altri contenuti per Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

  1. Razer: in corso attacco malware usando il nome dell'azienda
  2. The Banner Saga 1 e 2 giocabili gratis dagli abbonati Twitch Prime
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

    Disponibile per
  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Mobile Gaming
  • Genere: Non disponibile
  • Sviluppatore: Non Disponibile
  • Publisher: Non Disponibile
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile

quanto attendi Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap?

83%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti