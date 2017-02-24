Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap: un trailer mostra la modalità Retrò

ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer diche illustra la modalità Retrò, la quale permetterà di passare dalla grafica HD allo stile grafico e sonoro 8-bit.

La Retrò Mode potrà essere attivata in qualsiasi momento durante il gioco, con la semplice pressione di un pulsante. Inoltre, è stato confermato che il "nuovo" Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap supporterà le password delle versioni Master System, Game Gear e PC Engine di Wonderboy III The Dragon's Trap. Restiamo in attesa di scoprire la data di lancio del titolo, l'arrivo è previsto indicativamente nel corso della primavera.