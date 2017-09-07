WWE 2K18: svelati gli ultimi 47 lottatori, tra cui Ultimate Warrior e Batista

L'elenco include atleti ancora in attività, leggende del ring, lottatori scomparsi e nuovi prospetti. Tra i tanti, segnaliamo la presenza di Ultimate Warrior, JBL, Batista, Rhyno, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sting, Goldust e Jake The Snake Roberts
- Tyson Kidd
- Billie Kay
- Peyton Royce
- Rhyno
- Curt Hawkins
- Heath Slater
- JBL
- Tatanka
- Typhoon
- Tatsumi Fujinami
- RVD
- Booker T
- Batista
- Trish Stratus
- Sycho Sid
- Jake The Snake Roberts
- Christian
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Aiden English
- Goldust
- Big E
- Kofi Kingston
- Xavier Woods
- Sting
- Shawn Michaels
- Titus O'Neil
- Enzo Amore
- The Brian Kendrick
- Shane McMahon
- Alicia Fox
- Stephanie McMahon
- Ultimate Warrior
- Charlotte Flair
- Curtis Axel
- Bo Dallas
- Kassius Ohno
- Darren Young
- Rich Swann
- Gran Metalik
- Noam Dar
- Jack Gallagher
- No Way Jose
- Primo Colon
- Epico Colon
- R-Truth
- Tyler Breeze
- Fandango
WWE 2K18 sarà disponibile dal 13 ottobre su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One, nel corso dell'autunno il gioco arriverà anche su Nintendo Switch.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti