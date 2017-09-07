Logo Everyeye.it

WWE 2K18: svelati gli ultimi 47 lottatori, tra cui Ultimate Warrior e Batista

2K Games ha diffuso la lista degli ultimi 47 lottatori che andranno a comporre il roster di WWE 2K18, nuovo gioco con licenza ufficiale World Wrestling Entertainment, in arrivo a ottobre su Xbox One, PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch.

L'elenco include atleti ancora in attività, leggende del ring, lottatori scomparsi e nuovi prospetti. Tra i tanti, segnaliamo la presenza di Ultimate Warrior, JBL, Batista, Rhyno, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sting, Goldust e Jake The Snake Roberts

  • Tyson Kidd
  • Billie Kay
  • Peyton Royce
  • Rhyno
  • Curt Hawkins
  • Heath Slater
  • JBL
  • Tatanka
  • Typhoon
  • Tatsumi Fujinami
  • RVD
  • Booker T
  • Batista
  • Trish Stratus
  • Sycho Sid
  • Jake The Snake Roberts
  • Christian
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • Aiden English
  • Goldust
  • Big E
  • Kofi Kingston
  • Xavier Woods
  • Sting
  • Shawn Michaels
  • Titus O'Neil
  • Enzo Amore
  • The Brian Kendrick
  • Shane McMahon
  • Alicia Fox
  • Stephanie McMahon
  • Ultimate Warrior
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Curtis Axel
  • Bo Dallas
  • Kassius Ohno
  • Darren Young
  • Rich Swann
  • Gran Metalik
  • Noam Dar
  • Jack Gallagher
  • No Way Jose
  • Primo Colon
  • Epico Colon
  • R-Truth
  • Tyler Breeze
  • Fandango

WWE 2K18 sarà disponibile dal 13 ottobre su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One, nel corso dell'autunno il gioco arriverà anche su Nintendo Switch.

