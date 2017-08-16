WWE2K18: pubblicata la lista dei primi 47 lottatori del roster

Logo Everyeye.it

Nella giornata di oggi, 2K Games ha diffuso la prima lista dei lottatori facenti parte del roster di WWE2K18, nuova iterazione della serie wrestling in arrivo su PS4, Xbox One e Switch forte dell'utilizzo di un nuovo engine che renderà possibile una caratterizzazione dei personaggi ancora più autentica.

Di seguito, la lista dei primi 47 lottatori rivelati:

  • Bray Wyatt
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Sami Zayn
  • Dean Ambrose
  • Baron Corbin
  • Kalisto
  • Akira Tozawa
  • Sin Cara
  • Hideo Itami
  • Eric Young
  • Jinder Mahal
  • Bushwacker Butch
  • Bushwacker Luke
  • Konnor
  • Viktor
  • Cesaro
  • Sheamus
  • Karl Anderson
  • Luke Gallows
  • Nikki Cross
  • Alundra Blayze
  • Emma
  • Lita
  • Summer Rae
  • Paige
  • Brie Bella
  • Nikki Bella
  • British Bulldog
  • Buddy Roberts
  • Diamond Dallas Page
  • Big Boss Man
  • Mark Henry
  • Bam Bam Bigelow
  • Bret Hart
  • Dusty Rhodes
  • The Undertaker
  • Big Show
  • Andre the Giant
  • Kane
  • Diesel (and Kevin Nash)
  • Luke Harper
  • Erick Rowan
  • Sawyer Fulton
  • Alexander Wolfe
  • Killian Dain
  • Braun Strowman
  • Goldust

WWE2K18 uscirà su PS4 e Xbox One il 13 ottobre, mentre arriverà in autunno su Nintendo Switch. Il gioco avrà una Collector's Edition dedicata a John Cena.

