WWE2K18: pubblicata la lista dei primi 47 lottatori del roster

Di seguito, la lista dei primi 47 lottatori rivelati:
- Bray Wyatt
- Dolph Ziggler
- Sami Zayn
- Dean Ambrose
- Baron Corbin
- Kalisto
- Akira Tozawa
- Sin Cara
- Hideo Itami
- Eric Young
- Jinder Mahal
- Bushwacker Butch
- Bushwacker Luke
- Konnor
- Viktor
- Cesaro
- Sheamus
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- Nikki Cross
- Alundra Blayze
- Emma
- Lita
- Summer Rae
- Paige
- Brie Bella
- Nikki Bella
- British Bulldog
- Buddy Roberts
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Big Boss Man
- Mark Henry
- Bam Bam Bigelow
- Bret Hart
- Dusty Rhodes
- The Undertaker
- Big Show
- Andre the Giant
- Kane
- Diesel (and Kevin Nash)
- Luke Harper
- Erick Rowan
- Sawyer Fulton
- Alexander Wolfe
- Killian Dain
- Braun Strowman
- Goldust
WWE2K18 uscirà su PS4 e Xbox One il 13 ottobre, mentre arriverà in autunno su Nintendo Switch. Il gioco avrà una Collector's Edition dedicata a John Cena.
