  4. Xbox One X: Far Cry 5 e Fortnite tra i nuovi 15 giochi ottimizzati

Xbox One X: Far Cry 5 e Fortnite tra i nuovi 15 giochi ottimizzati

Microsoft ha annunciato 15 nuovi titoli che riceveranno il supporto per sfruttare la potenza extra di Xbox One X, tra cui segnaliamo Far Cry 5, Fortnite, L.A. Noire e Okami HD. La lista completa dei giochi ottimizzati per la nuova console premium ammonta adesso a 130.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo i 15 nuovi giochi che verranno ottimizzati per Xbox One X

  • AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
  • Biomutant
  • Crossout
  • Far Cry 5
  • Fortnite
  • Greedfall
  • GRIDD: Retroenhanced
  • Immortal:Unchained
  • L.A. Noire
  • Nine Parchments
  • Okami HD
  • Redout: Lightspeed Edition
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Rugby 18
  • Tacoma

Questa lista, inoltre, ci informa che publisher come Rockstar Games, THQ Nordic, Square Enix e Capcom si stanno interessando a supportare la nuova console premium di Microsoft. Ricordiamo che Xbox One X è attualmente prenotabile su Amazon Italia.

FONTE: DualShockers
