Xbox One X: Far Cry 5 e Fortnite tra i nuovi 15 giochi ottimizzati

ha annunciato 15 nuovi titoli che riceveranno il supporto per sfruttare la potenza extra di, tra cui segnaliamo Far Cry 5, Fortnite, L.A. Noire e Okami HD. La lista completa dei giochi ottimizzati per la nuova console premium ammonta adesso a 130.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo i 15 nuovi giochi che verranno ottimizzati per Xbox One X

AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected

Biomutant

Crossout

Far Cry 5

Fortnite

Greedfall

GRIDD: Retroenhanced

Immortal:Unchained

L.A. Noire

Nine Parchments

Okami HD

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rugby 18

Tacoma

Questa lista, inoltre, ci informa che publisher come Rockstar Games, THQ Nordic, Square Enix e Capcom si stanno interessando a supportare la nuova console premium di Microsoft. Ricordiamo che Xbox One X è attualmente prenotabile su Amazon Italia.