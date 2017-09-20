Xbox One X: Far Cry 5 e Fortnite tra i nuovi 15 giochi ottimizzati

Di seguito vi elenchiamo i 15 nuovi giochi che verranno ottimizzati per Xbox One X
- AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
- Biomutant
- Crossout
- Far Cry 5
- Fortnite
- Greedfall
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced
- Immortal:Unchained
- L.A. Noire
- Nine Parchments
- Okami HD
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Rugby 18
- Tacoma
Questa lista, inoltre, ci informa che publisher come Rockstar Games, THQ Nordic, Square Enix e Capcom si stanno interessando a supportare la nuova console premium di Microsoft. Ricordiamo che Xbox One X è attualmente prenotabile su Amazon Italia.
FONTE: DualShockers
