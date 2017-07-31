Xbox One X: tutti i giochi ottimizzati per la nuova console Microsoft

Giochi Xbox One X
- Anthem
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Agents of Mayhem
- Black Desert
- Chess Ultra
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Warhammer: End Times Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
- World of Tanks
- Code Vein
- Crackdown 3
- Destiny 2
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Evil Within 2
- F1 2017
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 18
- FIFA 18
- Fortnite
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Hello Neighbor
- Killing Floor 2
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18
- Metro Exodus
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Path of Exile
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Project Cars 2
- The Artful Escape
- The Last Night
- Wolfenstein: The New Colossus
- ARK Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Battlefield 1
- Dead Rising 4
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Sea of Thieves
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- State of Decay 2
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Elder Scrolls Online
- Elite Dangerous
- Hitman
- Homefront The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Killer Instinct
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Minecraft
- Outlast 2
- Paladins Champions of the Realm
- Portal Knights
- Pure Chess
- Resident Evil 7
- RiME
- Rocket League
- Everspace
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy 15
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Gears of War 4
- Halo 5
- Halo Wars 2
- Skyrim SE
- Slime Rancher
- Superhot
- Tekken 7
- The Surge
La lista è in continuo aggiornamento e potrebbe dunque espandersi ulteriormente nelle prossime settimane, tutti i principali titoli della nuova stagione, in ogni caso, saranno ottimizzati per la console, tra cui Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Wolfenstein II, The Evil Within 2 e Star Wars Battlefront 2, solamente per citarne alcuni. Xbox One X sarà disponibile dal 7 novembre in Europa al prezzo di 499.99 euro, l'apertura dei preordini è prevista a breve, come ribadito recentemente da Phil Spencer.
FONTE: NeoGAF
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti