Xbox One X: tutti i giochi ottimizzati per la nuova console Microsoft

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Sul forum di NeoGAF è stato recentemente aggiornato il topic dedicato ai giochi ottimizzati per Xbox One X. Il primo elenco annunciato all'E3 si è allungato fino a includere oltre 80 titoli, tra cui The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt , The Evil Within 2, Code Vein, Destiny 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Agents of Mayhem, Injustice 2, Resident Evil VII e RiME.

Giochi Xbox One X

  • Anthem
  • Ashen
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • Black Desert
  • Chess Ultra
  • Titanfall 2
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Warhammer: End Times Vermintide
  • We Happy Few
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
  • World of Tanks
  • Code Vein
  • Crackdown 3
  • Destiny 2
  • Dragon Ball Fighter Z
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Evil Within 2
  • F1 2017
  • Far Cry 5
  • Farming Simulator 18
  • FIFA 18
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Madden NFL 18
  • Metro Exodus
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of War
  • NBA 2K18
  • Need for Speed Payback
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Path of Exile
  • Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Project Cars 2
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Last Night
  • Wolfenstein: The New Colossus
  • ARK Survival Evolved
  • Astroneer
  • Battlefield 1
  • Dead Rising 4
  • Raiders of the Broken Planet
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • State of Decay 2
  • Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM
  • Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
  • Elder Scrolls Online
  • Elite Dangerous
  • Hitman
  • Homefront The Revolution
  • Injustice 2
  • Killer Instinct
  • Mantis Burn Racing
  • Minecraft
  • Outlast 2
  • Paladins Champions of the Realm
  • Portal Knights
  • Pure Chess
  • Resident Evil 7
  • RiME
  • Rocket League
  • Everspace
  • Fallout 4
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Final Fantasy 15
  • For Honor
  • Forza Horizon 3
  • Gears of War 4
  • Halo 5
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Skyrim SE
  • Slime Rancher
  • Superhot
  • Tekken 7
  • The Surge

La lista è in continuo aggiornamento e potrebbe dunque espandersi ulteriormente nelle prossime settimane, tutti i principali titoli della nuova stagione, in ogni caso, saranno ottimizzati per la console, tra cui Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Wolfenstein II, The Evil Within 2 e Star Wars Battlefront 2, solamente per citarne alcuni. Xbox One X sarà disponibile dal 7 novembre in Europa al prezzo di 499.99 euro, l'apertura dei preordini è prevista a breve, come ribadito recentemente da Phil Spencer.

FONTE: NeoGAF
