Xbox One X: tutti i giochi ottimizzati per la nuova console Microsoft

Sul forum di NeoGAF è stato recentemente aggiornato il topic dedicato ai giochi ottimizzati per. Il primo elenco annunciato all'E3 si è allungato fino a includere oltre 80 titoli, tra cui, The Evil Within 2, Code Vein, Destiny 2,, Agents of Mayhem, Injustice 2,e RiME.

Giochi Xbox One X

Anthem

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Agents of Mayhem

Black Desert

Chess Ultra

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Warhammer: End Times Vermintide

We Happy Few

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

World of Tanks

Code Vein

Crackdown 3

Destiny 2

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Deep Rock Galactic

Evil Within 2

F1 2017

Far Cry 5

Farming Simulator 18

FIFA 18

Fortnite

Forza Motorsport 7

Hello Neighbor

Killing Floor 2

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Madden NFL 18

Metro Exodus

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Payback

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Path of Exile

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Project Cars 2

The Artful Escape

The Last Night

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus

ARK Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Battlefield 1

Dead Rising 4

Raiders of the Broken Planet

Sea of Thieves

Star Wars Battlefront II

State of Decay 2

Super Lucky’s Tale

Dishonored 2

DOOM

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Elder Scrolls Online

Elite Dangerous

Hitman

Homefront The Revolution

Injustice 2

Killer Instinct

Mantis Burn Racing

Minecraft

Outlast 2

Paladins Champions of the Realm

Portal Knights

Pure Chess

Resident Evil 7

RiME

Rocket League

Everspace

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy 15

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Gears of War 4

Halo 5

Halo Wars 2

Skyrim SE

Slime Rancher

Superhot

Tekken 7

The Surge

La lista è in continuo aggiornamento e potrebbe dunque espandersi ulteriormente nelle prossime settimane, tutti i principali titoli della nuova stagione, in ogni caso, saranno ottimizzati per la console, tra cui Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Wolfenstein II, The Evil Within 2 e Star Wars Battlefront 2, solamente per citarne alcuni. Xbox One X sarà disponibile dal 7 novembre in Europa al prezzo di 499.99 euro, l'apertura dei preordini è prevista a breve, come ribadito recentemente da Phil Spencer.