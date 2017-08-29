Yakuza Kiwami, Windjammers e Dead Alliance tra le novità del PlayStation Store

Come ogni martedì, ilsi aggiorna con tante novità per le principali piattaforme Sony. Di seguito, le nuove uscite della settimana del 28 agosto 2017 per PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita e PlayStation VR tra cui troviamo giochi completi, demo, beta e DLC.

Novità PlayStation 4

Piuttosto ricco il catalogo novità PlayStation 4 che vede l'arrivo di titoli come Everybody's Golf, Windjammers, Last Day of June, Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition, Yakuza Kiwami, Life is Strange Before the Storm Episodio 1, Resident Evil Revelations, Dead Alliance e Redout.

Rock of Ages 2 Bigger & Boulder (28 agosto - 14,99 euro)

Absolver (29 agosto - 29,99 euro)

Art of Fighting Antology (29 agosto - 9,99 euro)

Yakuza Kiwami (29 agosto - 39,99 euro)

Dead Alliance (30 agosto - 29,99 euro)

Everybody's Golf (30 agosto - 39,99 euro)

Surf World Series (30 agosto - 19,99 euro)

Fishing Planet (30 agosto - 14,99 euro)

Grim Legends 2 Song of the Dark Swan (30 agosto - 9,99 euro)

Windjammers (30 agosto - 14,99 euro)

Last Day of June (31 agosto - 29,99 euro)

Life is Strange Before the Storm Episodio 1 (31 agosto - 29,99 euro serie completa)

The Metronomicon Slay the Dance Floor (31 agosto - 11,99 euro)

Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition (31 agosto - 39,99 euro)

Redout (31 agosto - 29,99 euro)

Resident Evil Revelations (31 agosto - 29,99 euro)

Novità PlayStation VR

Solo quattro le uscit per PlayStation VR, tra cui trovano spazio Obduction (dagli autori di Myst e Riven) e Sparc, nuova esperienza eSports futuristico sviluppato da CCP.

The Lost Bear (31 agosto - 9,99 euro)

Sneaky Bears (31 agosto - 9,99 euro)

Obduction (31 agosto - 39,99 euro)

Sparc (31 agosto - 29,99 euro)

Novità PlayStation Vita

Still Time (31 agosto - 9,99 euro)

Windjammers (30 agosto - 14,99 euro)

Queste le principali novità della settimana sul PlayStation Store, nelle prossime ore Sony Interactive Entertainment dovrebbe rivelare anche i giochi PlayStation Plus di settembre 2017, disponibili da martedì 5 settembre.