YS 8 Lacrimosa of Dana debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

per PlayStation 4 è il nuovo leader della classifica software giapponese. Il gioco ha debuttato al primo posto della top 20 di Media Create, con 27,741 copie vendute.

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

Da segnalare il debutto di Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers al terzo posto con 16.404 unità mentre Guilty Gear XRD Rev 2 occupa il quinto posto con 10,609 copie.

[PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Falcom, 05/25/17) – 27,741 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 26,993 (467,689) [NSW] Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers (Capcom, 05/27/17) – 16,404 [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 11,155 (1,490,343) [PS4] Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 (Arc System Works, 05/25/17) – 10,609 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 10,390 (476,021) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 6,515 (152,923) [PS4] NieR Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 4,260 (334,553) [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,317 (3,266,197) [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 3,103 (182,371) [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 3,033 (79,469) [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,991 (181,843) [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 2,909 (97,738) [3DS] Super Mario Maker (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,868 (1,044,105) [PSV] Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII Power-Up Kit (Koei Tecmo, 05/25/17) – 2,831 [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,825 (214,618) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 2,785 (339,729) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,776 (125,769) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 2,515 (2,776,275) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft, 12/10/15) – 2,485 (196,956)

Classifica Hardware Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Nintendo Switch – 27,146 (26,114) New Nintendo 3DS XL – 14,610 (13,922) PlayStation 4 – 13,972 (12,235) PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,030 (4,989) PlayStation Vita – 4,092 (4,088) Nintendo 2DS – 2,667 (2,732) New Nintendo 3DS – 1,018 (1,406) PlayStation 3 – 258 (327) Wii U – 177 (184) Xbox One – 121 (103)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch mantiene saldamente la prima posizione, con New Nintendo 3DS XL e PlayStation 4 a seguire. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One con 103 unità.