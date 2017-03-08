Zelda Breath of the Wild debutta al primo posto della classifica Giapponese

Overwatch - Stagione 4 Oggi alle ore 17:00

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild per Switch occupa la prima posizione della classifica software giapponese con oltre 186.000 copie vendute al lancio. Seguono Horizon Zero Dawn con 116.000 e 1-2-Switch a quota 79,000 copie.

Classifica Software Giapponese
Da segnalare la presenza in Top Ten di principali titoli di lancio per Switch, tra cui Super Bomberman R, Dragon Quest Heroes 1-2 e Puyo Puyo Tetris. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild per Wii U si trova invece al quarto posto con 44,602 unità.

  1. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – Switch – 186,379
  2. Horizon Zero Dawn – PS4 – 116,997
  3. 1-2-Switch – Switch – 79,536
  4. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – Wii U – 44,602
  5. NieR Automata – PS4 – 38,002/236,545
  6. Super Bomberman R – Switch – 36,623
  7. Dragon Quest Heroes I-II – Switch – 25,606
  8. Super Robot Wars V- PS4 – 15,321/115,475
  9. Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 3DS – 13,426/163,058
  10. Puyo Puyo Tetris – Switch – 12,854
  11. Super Robot Wars V – PS Vita – 12,813/96,546
  12. Pokemon Sole e Luna – 3DS – 12,292/3,189,271
  13. Nioh – PS4 – 10,210 / 128,824
  14. Grand Theft Auto V – PS4 – 7,357/291,327
  15. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – PS4 – 7,176 / 291,666
  16. Super Mario Maker – 3DS – 7,042/983,867
  17. Founder – PS4 – 6,435 / 59,700
  18. Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki – 3DS – 5,980/681,240
  19. Winning Post 8 2017 – PS4 – 5,793/New
  20. Doraemon the Movie Nobita no Nankyoku Kachikochi Daiboken – 3DS – 5,481

Classifica Hardware Giapponese

  1. Switch: 329,152
  2. PS4: 31,065
  3. New Nintendo 3DS XL 18,433
  4. PS Vita: 9,889
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro: 6,742
  6. Nintendo 2DS: 4,147
  7. New Nintendo 3DS: 1,268
  8. PS3: 615
  9. Wii U: 565
  10. Xbox One: 147
Sul fronte hardware, domina ovviamente Switch con 329.152 console vendute nel weekend di lancio. A seguire troviamo PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 3DS XL mentre Xbox One chiude la classifica con 147 unità.

