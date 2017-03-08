Zelda Breath of the Wild debutta al primo posto della classifica Giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese
Da segnalare la presenza in Top Ten di principali titoli di lancio per Switch, tra cui Super Bomberman R, Dragon Quest Heroes 1-2 e Puyo Puyo Tetris. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild per Wii U si trova invece al quarto posto con 44,602 unità.
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – Switch – 186,379
- Horizon Zero Dawn – PS4 – 116,997
- 1-2-Switch – Switch – 79,536
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – Wii U – 44,602
- NieR Automata – PS4 – 38,002/236,545
- Super Bomberman R – Switch – 36,623
- Dragon Quest Heroes I-II – Switch – 25,606
- Super Robot Wars V- PS4 – 15,321/115,475
- Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 3DS – 13,426/163,058
- Puyo Puyo Tetris – Switch – 12,854
- Super Robot Wars V – PS Vita – 12,813/96,546
- Pokemon Sole e Luna – 3DS – 12,292/3,189,271
- Nioh – PS4 – 10,210 / 128,824
- Grand Theft Auto V – PS4 – 7,357/291,327
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – PS4 – 7,176 / 291,666
- Super Mario Maker – 3DS – 7,042/983,867
- Founder – PS4 – 6,435 / 59,700
- Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki – 3DS – 5,980/681,240
- Winning Post 8 2017 – PS4 – 5,793/New
- Doraemon the Movie Nobita no Nankyoku Kachikochi Daiboken – 3DS – 5,481
Classifica Hardware Giapponese
- Switch: 329,152
- PS4: 31,065
- New Nintendo 3DS XL 18,433
- PS Vita: 9,889
- PlayStation 4 Pro: 6,742
- Nintendo 2DS: 4,147
- New Nintendo 3DS: 1,268
- PS3: 615
- Wii U: 565
- Xbox One: 147