Zelda Breath of the Wild debutta al primo posto della classifica Giapponese

per Switch occupa la prima posizione della classifica software giapponese con oltre 186.000 copie vendute al lancio. Seguonocon 116.000 ea quota 79,000 copie.

Classifica Software Giapponese

Da segnalare la presenza in Top Ten di principali titoli di lancio per Switch, tra cui Super Bomberman R, Dragon Quest Heroes 1-2 e Puyo Puyo Tetris. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild per Wii U si trova invece al quarto posto con 44,602 unità.



The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – Switch – 186,379 Horizon Zero Dawn – PS4 – 116,997 1-2-Switch – Switch – 79,536 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – Wii U – 44,602 NieR Automata – PS4 – 38,002/236,545 Super Bomberman R – Switch – 36,623 Dragon Quest Heroes I-II – Switch – 25,606 Super Robot Wars V- PS4 – 15,321/115,475 Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 3DS – 13,426/163,058 Puyo Puyo Tetris – Switch – 12,854 Super Robot Wars V – PS Vita – 12,813/96,546 Pokemon Sole e Luna – 3DS – 12,292/3,189,271 Nioh – PS4 – 10,210 / 128,824 Grand Theft Auto V – PS4 – 7,357/291,327 Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – PS4 – 7,176 / 291,666 Super Mario Maker – 3DS – 7,042/983,867 Founder – PS4 – 6,435 / 59,700 Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki – 3DS – 5,980/681,240 Winning Post 8 2017 – PS4 – 5,793/New Doraemon the Movie Nobita no Nankyoku Kachikochi Daiboken – 3DS – 5,481

Classifica Hardware Giapponese

Switch: 329,152 PS4: 31,065 New Nintendo 3DS XL 18,433 PS Vita: 9,889 PlayStation 4 Pro: 6,742 Nintendo 2DS: 4,147 New Nintendo 3DS: 1,268 PS3: 615 Wii U: 565 Xbox One: 147

Sul fronte hardware, domina ovviamentecon 329.152 console vendute nel weekend di lancio. A seguire troviamo PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 3DS XL mentre Xbox One chiude la classifica con 147 unità.