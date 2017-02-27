Zelda Breath of the Wild e Fast RMX tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Anche questa settimana il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con tante novità per Wii U, 3DS e Switch: arrivano i primi giochi di lancio del nuovo sistema, tra cui The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Fast RMX, Snipperclips e Sovel Knight Treasure Trove.

Nintendo Switch

Arrivano i primi giochi di lancio di Nintendo Switch, tra cui Fast RMX, Shovel Knight Treasure Trove, Snipperclips e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (€ 69.99)

Snipperclips (€19.99)

Shovel Knight Treasure Trove (€19.99)

Fast RMX (€19.99)

Wii U

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild arriva su Wii U insieme a Ghost Blade HD, all'Expansion Pass di Zelda e al DLC Fallout Battle Map Pack per Minecraft Wii U Edition.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – €69.99 / £59.99 / CHF 89.90

Ghost Blade HD – €8.99 / £8.09 / CHF 12.60

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass – €19.99 / £17.99 / CHF 28.00

Minecraft: Wii U Edition Fallout Battle Map Pack – €2.99 / £2.39 / CHF 3.00

Nintendo 3DS

Tra le novità in arrivo su Nintendo 3DS troviamo Brave Dungeon e Parascientific Escape.

Brave Dungeon – €4.99 / £4.49 / CHF 7.00

Parascientific Escape – Gear Detective – €5.00 / £4.79 / CHF 6.20

Hello Kitty with her friends (Tema) – €0.99 / £0.89 / CHF 1.40

Hello Kitty and diamonds (Tema) – €0.99 / £0.89 / CHF 1.40

Sconti Wii U

Tante offerte sui giochi Wii U, tra cui Baila Latino, Fit Music, Spy Chamaleon, Turtle Tale e Panda Love.

Baila Latino – €12.93 / £10.33 / CHF 13.97

PIXEL SLIME U – €2.00 / £1.80 / CHF 2.81

SHOOT THE BALL – €0.99 / £0.93 / CHF 1.40

SPLASHY DUCK – €0.99 / £0.93 / CHF 1.40

SUPER ROBO MOUSE – €3.00 / £2.74 / CHF 4.22

TAP TAP ARCADE – €1.33 / £1.19 / CHF 1.87

TAP TAP ARCADE 2 – €2.00 / £1.80 / CHF 2.81

Fit Music for Wii U – €12.93 / £10.33 / CHF 13.97

Luv Me Buddies Wonderland – €12.93 / £10.33 / CHF 13.97

Spy Chameleon – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

Wicked Monsters Blast! HD PLUS – €1.99 / £1.79 / CHF 2.80

Turtle Tale – €1.49 / £1.24 / CHF 2.10

Word Logic by POWGI – €7.19 / £6.39 / CHF 9.59

The Rivers of Alice: Extended Version – €3.99 / £3.59 / CHF 5.60

PANDA LOVE – €0.99 / £0.93 / CHF 1.40

PENTAPUZZLE – €3.00 / £2.74 / CHF 4.22

TITANS TOWER – €0.99 / £0.93 / CHF 1.40

TOUCH SELECTIONS – €2.00 / £1.80 / CHF 2.81

Offerte Nintendo 3DS

Da segnalare, tra le offerte 3DS, gli sconti sui classici SEGA riproposti in versione 3D come Galaxy Force II, Super Monkey Ball, Sonic, Gunstar Heroes, OutRun e Streets of Rage 2.

Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX – €19.99 / £14.99 / CHF 25.95

Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure – €22.49 / £19.99 / CHF 28.95

SEGA 3D Classics Collection – €20.09 / £16.74 / CHF 26.06

Super Monkey Ball 3D – €9.99 / £7.49 / CHF 14.00

AeternoBlade – €3.74 / £3.37 / CHF 5.25

Luv Me Buddies Wonderland – €9.68 / £8.06 / CHF 10.33

The Delusions of Von Sottendorff and his Square Mind – €6.49 / £5.84 / CHF 9.10

Word Logic by POWGI – €7.19 / £6.39 / CHF 9.59

3D Galaxy Force II – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

3D Gunstar Heroes – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

3D Out Run – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

3D Shinobi III Return of the Ninja Master – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

3D Space Harrier – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

3D Streets of Rage – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

3D Streets of Rage 2 – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

3D Super Hang On – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

Turtle Tale – €1.49 / £1.24 / CHF 2.10

Kutar Concert Staff – €0.69 / £0.69 / CHF 0.84

Kutar Jump Rope – €0.69 / £0.69 / CHF 0.84

Kutar Magic Ball – €0.69 / £0.69 / CHF 0.84

Kutar Quiz – €0.69 / £0.69 / CHF 0.84

Kutar Tube Rider – €0.69 / £0.69 / CHF 0.84

10-in-1: Arcade Collection – €0.99 / £0.89 / CHF 1.40

Crazy Kangaroo – €0.99 / £0.94 / CHF 1.49

Hazumi – €1.34 / £0.99 / CHF 1.49

League of Heroes – €1.99 / £1.79 / CHF 2.80

Monster Shooter – €2.00 / £1.60 / CHF 2.50

Pick-A-Gem – €1.49 / £1.39 / CHF 2.10

3D After Burner II – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

3D Altered Beast – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

3D Ecco the Dolphin – €2.24 / £2.04 / CHF 3.15

3D Fantasy Zone – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

3D Fantasy Zone 2 – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

3D Thunder Blade – €2.49 / £2.24 / CHF 3.50

PIX3D – €1.99 / £1.79 / CHF 2.80

Rage of the Gladiator – €3.49 / £3.14 / CHF 4.90

SpeedX 3D – €1.49 / £1.34 / CHF 2.10

SpeedX 3D Hyper Edition – €0.99 / £0.89 / CHF 1.40

Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version – €4.99 / £4.49 / CHF 7.00

Tutti i contenuti indicati saranno disponibili da giovedì 2 marzo, ad eccezione di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e degli altri titoli di lancio di Nintendo Switch, scaricabili dal 3 marzo.