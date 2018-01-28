League of Legends: quattro chiacchiere con Andrei Odoamne Pascu

Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu è l'attuale Toplaner degli Splyce. Ha iniziato a giocare in modo competitivo nel 2013 con gli Absolute Legends e si è affermato come uno dei giocatori più importanti e forti in Europa nel suo ruolo con gli H2K. Con loro, nel 2016, ottiene un risultato incredibile e conquista la Top 4 ai Worlds prima della sconfitta rimediata per 3-0 dai Samsung Galaxy.

In occasione dell'inizio della nuova stagione competitiva, siamo riusciti a strappare un'intervista (che manteniamo in doppia lingua) con Odoamne. Ecco cosa ci ha raccontato.

Intervista a Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Q: You recently changed team to Splyce. Is that an improvement for you in your opinion?

A: I wouldn't say it's an improvement or downgrade it's just a different environment where the focus is more on teamwork and players are more humble, it's most similar to my first year in H2K when we were all focusing on getting better in order to win games.



Q: Di recente hai cambiato squadra con gli Splyce. È un miglioramento per te?

A: Non direi che è un miglioramento o altro, ma è solo un ambiente diverso in cui l'attenzione è più concentrata sul lavoro di squadra e i giocatori sono più umili, è più simile al mio primo anno in H2K quando eravamo tutti concentrati su come migliorare per vincere le partite.



Q: You spent very long time with H2K. What are the best moments you lived there?

A: My best moments with H2K were the qualification to Worlds in my first year as a pro player (it was an incredible feeling I couldn't believe it since we weren't that good we were just trying to get better), my Worlds run at 2nd year at worlds where we managed to turn around a 1-3 in the first week to a 5-0 in 2nd week ( I'm happy we made it to semi-finals but I'm the most proud of our comeback in week 2, made me feel really privileged to share those moments with my teammates) and my reverse sweep of SK Gaming in my first year as a pro in Madrid in the 3rd place match.



Q:Hai passato molto tempo con gli H2K. Quali sono i momenti migliori che hai passato lì?

A: I miei migliori momenti con gli H2K sono stati la qualificazione ai Mondiali nel mio primo anno da giocatore professionista (era incredibile e non potevo crederci visto che non eravamo così bravi e cercavamo solo di migliorare). Ai Mondiali giocati il secondo anno siamo riusciti a trasformare un 1-3 nella prima settimana in un 5-0 nella seconda settimana (sono contento di aver raggiunto le semifinali ma ancor di più orgoglioso del nostro ritorno nella seconda settimana, mi ha fatto sentire davvero privilegiato condividere questi momenti con i miei compagni di squadra) e la mia rimonta sui SK Gaming nel mio primo anno da professionista a Madrid nella partita per il terzo posto.



Q: In the last years you became one of the strongest European Top Laner. How much has this "title" weighed on you?

A: It's kind of a double edged sword. I feel really good about myself but at times I get too much of an ego and it hinders my progress. For this year I'll focus less on the spotlight and the opinions of others and try to focus more on myself and getting better and better every game.



D: Negli ultimi anni sei diventato uno dei più forti Top Laner europei. Quanto ha pesato questo "titolo"?

A: È una specie di spada a doppio taglio. Mi sento davvero bene con me stesso, ma a volte vado in contrasto con un eccesso di "ego" e questo ostacola i miei progressi. Per quest'anno mi concentrerò meno sui riflettori e sulle opinioni degli altri e cercherò di focalizzarmi maggiormente su me stesso e a migliorare in ogni partita.

Q: Why do you and your teammates decide to change team?

A: Our contracts have expired and most of us just wanted a change since we were in the same line-up for quite some time and we wanted to just explore other options. I think if things would've went differently we might've ended in the same place after all, we were still really good friends.



D: Perché tu e i tuoi compagni di squadra avete deciso di cambiare team?

A: I nostri contratti sono scaduti e la maggior parte di noi desiderava solo un cambiamento dato che eravamo nella stessa formazione da un po' di tempo e volevamo esplorare altre opzioni. Penso che se le cose fossero andate diversamente avremmo potuto finire nello stesso posto dopo tutto, eravamo ancora veramente buoni amici.



Q: You and your teammates have been approached by North American teams, we heard: why do you stay in Europe and accept Splyce offer?

A: My off-season was a bit rough due to some fake rumors but the reason I decided to stay in Europe was because the NA teams have been moving really fast and filled up their import slots on other players or positions and Splyce's offer was actually really good and comparable to some NA offers and their project was really interesting for myself and my growth.



Q: Secondo alcune indiscrezioni, tu e i tuoi compagni di squadra siete stati contattati dai team nordamericani: perché sei rimasto in Europa e hai accettato l'offerta di Splyce?

A: La mia off-season è stata un pò dura a causa di alcune false notizie ma il motivo per cui ho deciso di rimanere in Europa è stato perché le squadre NA si sono mosse molto velocemente e hanno riempito il loro slot di import con altri giocatori. L'offerta degli Splyce era in realtà veramente buona e paragonabile ad alcune offerte di NA ed il loro progetto è stato davvero interessante per me e per la mia crescita.



Q: Splyce have built a new team from zero. What about starting with new teammates? What are pros and cons?

A: It's a motivating factor to play with new players because you don't really know what to expect from anyone else and you just allow your curiosity to fuel your motivation by just exploring all the ways everyone wants to play. It was a good reset for myself to find a new team and teammates to improve with.



D: Gli Splyce hanno costruito una nuova squadra da zero. Come ti senti a iniziare con dei nuovi compagni di squadra? Quali sono i pro e i contro?

A: È un fattore motivante giocare con nuovi giocatori perché non sai cosa aspettarti dagli altri e lasci semplicemente che la tua curiosità alimenti le tue motivazioni semplicemente esplorando tutti i modi in cui tutti vogliono giocare. È stato un buon reset per me stesso trovare una nuova squadra e compagni di squadra con cui migliorare.

Q: You have found your compatriot, Xerxe. Did you synergize already ?

A: Our synergy is not that great right now but we are working on it since we both come from different backgrounds. I'm quite happy about the fact that I can speak my native language with him but it's not really a big deal.



Q: Hai trovato il tuo connazionale, Xerxe. Siete già in sintonia?

A: La nostra sinergia non è eccezionale in questo momento, ma ci stiamo lavorando perché entrambi proveniamo da contesti diversi. Sono abbastanza felice del fatto che io possa parlare la mia lingua con lui, ma non è davvero un grosso problema.



Q: About the previous question, how are you working to improve the synergy between you and Xerxe?

A: We are trying to play a lot together and actively look for plays we could have done or improved on. I think in some time we are going to get on the same page.



D: Riguardo la domanda precedente, come stai lavorando per migliorare la sinergia tra te e Xerxe?

A: Stiamo cercando di giocare molto insieme e cercare attivamente le giocate che avremmo potuto fare o migliorarle. Penso che tra qualche tempo avremo la stessa confidenza.

Q: This year we've seen a real revolution in Europe with many teams who have changed their face. Who do you think has come out stronger and who less?

A: I think Schalke came out stronger from all the teams. Everyone else like H2K, G2, UOL got significantly worse I think since they had a long-lasting roster that was performing really well. I would say Fnatic is probably around the same level but I think in the long run Jesiz was better than Hylissang.



D: Quest'anno abbiamo visto una vera rivoluzione in Europa con molte squadre che hanno cambiato faccia. Chi pensi sia uscito più forte e chi meno?

A: Penso che lo Schalke sia uscito più forte rispetto a tutte le altre squadre. Tutti gli altri team come H2K, G2, UOL sono peggiorati in modo significativo perché hanno avuto un roster per diverso tempo che si stava comportando molto bene. Direi che i Fnatic sono probabilmente all'incirca allo stesso livello ma penso che, nel lungo periodo, Jesiz sarebbe stato migliore di Hylissang.



Q: Last question. What do you think about your current team and which results are you point for this season?

A: I think our current team needs to grow a lot but I think with the coaching infrastructure we have we can improve at a pretty good pace. I don't put any expectations on this season, I think Top 6 is pretty accurate, I just want to put all my energy into personally getting better.



Q: Ultima domanda. Cosa ne pensi della tua squadra attuale e a quali risultati ambite per questa stagione?

A: Penso che la nostra attuale squadra debba crescere molto, ma penso che con l'infrastruttura di coaching che abbiamo potremo migliorare a un buon ritmo. Non ho nessuna aspettativa in questa stagione, penso che la Top 6 sia un traguardo possibile ma voglio solo mettere tutte le mie energie per migliorarmi.

Se volete saperne di più su Andrei e seguirlo, potete trovarlo su Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram. Noi non possiamo far altro che mandargli un grosso in bocca al lupo per la stagione appena iniziata.