Oggi alle ore 15:00
Battle Chasers Nightwar
Oggi alle ore 15:00
Giochiamo in diretta con il nuovo gioco di Joe Madureira!
.hack//G.U. Last Recode, la prima recensione di Famitsu è positiva

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
.hack//G.U. Last Recode è uno dei protagonisti del nuovo numero di Famitsu: il gioco è stato premiato con un voto di 32/40 (8/8/8/8), una valutazione sicuramente positiva, che testimonia il buon lavoro svolto da CyberConnect 2.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode include le versioni rimasterizzate di .hack//G.U. Vol.1//Rebirth, Vol.2//Reminisce, Vol.3//Redemption e il nuovo .hack//G.U. Vol. 4//Reconnection.

Di seguito, tutte le recensioni del numero 1508 di Famitsu:

  • .hack//G.U. Last Recode (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Nazotoki Mail (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
  • Order Land! (Switch) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
  • Style Savvy Styling Star (3DS) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Vostok Inc (PS4) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]
  • Dead Hungry (PSVR) – 7/8/7/9 [31/40]
  • Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Switch) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]

.hack//G.U. Last Recode sarà disponibile in Europa da venerdì 3 novembre su PlayStation 4 e PC Windows.

