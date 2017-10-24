.hack//G.U. Last Recode, la prima recensione di Famitsu è positiva

.hack//G.U. Last Recode include le versioni rimasterizzate di .hack//G.U. Vol.1//Rebirth, Vol.2//Reminisce, Vol.3//Redemption e il nuovo .hack//G.U. Vol. 4//Reconnection.
Di seguito, tutte le recensioni del numero 1508 di Famitsu:
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Nazotoki Mail (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Order Land! (Switch) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
- Style Savvy Styling Star (3DS) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Vostok Inc (PS4) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]
- Dead Hungry (PSVR) – 7/8/7/9 [31/40]
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Switch) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]
.hack//G.U. Last Recode sarà disponibile in Europa da venerdì 3 novembre su PlayStation 4 e PC Windows.
