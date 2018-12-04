Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
10 videogiochi da regalare a Natale in offerta su Amazon

Iniziano le offerte di Natale su Amazon.it: per l'occasione abbiamo selezionato dieci giochi attualmente in vendita sul noto sito di eCommerce a prezzo scontato, da Marvel's Spider-Man a Starlink Battle for Atlas, passando per Assassin's Creed Odyssey e Grand Theft Auto V.

Regali Natale Amazon

Da segnalare in particolar modo le offerte su Starlink Battle for Atlas, con lo Starter Pack proposto a 39.99 euro, GTA V (29.99 euro), Gran Turismo Sport (19.99 euro) e Call of Duty Black Ops 4 in vendita ora a 39,99 euro. Gli sconti Amazon sono validi solo per un periodo limitato e in ogni caso fino ad esaurimento scorte, se siete interessati vi consigliamo quindi di affrettarvi prima che i prodotti tornino ad essere venduti a prezzo pieno.

