10 videogiochi da regalare a Natale in offerta su Amazon

Iniziano le offerte di Natale su Amazon.it: per l'occasione abbiamo selezionato dieci giochi attualmente in vendita sul noto sito di eCommerce a prezzo scontato, da Marvel's Spider-Man a Starlink Battle for Atlas, passando per Assassin's Creed Odyssey e Grand Theft Auto V.
Regali Natale Amazon
- Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 47.99 euro
- Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu 55.91 euro
- Marvel's Spider-Man 48.10 euro
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey 43.44 euro
- Starlink Battle for Atlas Starter Pack 39.98 euro
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 39.99 euro
- GTA V 29.99 euro
- God of War 35.99 euro
- Super Mario Party 56.49 euro
- Gran Turismo Sport 19.99 euro