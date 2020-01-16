I 100 giochi più venduti del 2019 in Giappone: Pokemon Spada e Scudo al primo posto
Famitsu ha diffuso la classifica dei 100 videogiochi più venduti in Giappone nel corso del 2019. Al primo posto troviamo Pokemon Spada e Scudo con oltre 2.9 milioni di copie, a seguire Super Smash Bros Ultimate e Kingdom Hearts 3.
La top 10 vede protagonisti anche giochi come Super Mario Maker 2, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Party e Ring Fit Adventure.
- 01./00. [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo # (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 2.988.134
- 02./01. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 1.092.397 / 3.453.052 (-54%)
- 03./00. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III # (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (¥8.800) – 861.226
- 04./00. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 800.504
- 05./00. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 747.589
- 06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 628.712 / 2.659.009 (-32%)
- 07./09. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 620.894 / 1.145.939 (+18%)
- 08./00. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 505.998
- 09./06. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 498.857 / 1.263.710 (-35%)
- 10./00. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 495.639
- 11./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition # (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) – 463.699
- 12./03. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 431.629 / 1.685.306 (-66%)
- 13./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition # (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (¥6.990) – 417.462
- 14./00. [PS4] Resident Evil 2 # (Capcom) {2019.01.25} (¥7.800) – 403.833
- 15./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 378.340 / 3.252.760 (-66%)
- 16./00. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 336.995
- 17./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 301.657 / 1.481.349 (-39%)
- 18./00. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4: We Are Looking Up at the Same Sky (Level 5) {2019.06.20} (¥5.980) – 291.878
- 19./00. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses # (Nintendo) {2019.07.26} (¥6.980) – 273.905
- 20./00. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) {2019.03.22} (¥7.600) – 267.666
- 21./00. [PS4] Death Stranding # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.11.08} (¥6.900) – 262.827
- 22./00. [PS4] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) {2019.07.18} (¥8.800) – 259.227
- 23./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening # (Nintendo) {2019.09.20} (¥5.980) – 250.947
- 24./00. [PS4] Persona 5 Royal # (Atlus) {2019.10.31} (¥8.800) – 244.050
- 25./00. [PS4] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.01.17} (¥7.600) – 220.195
- 26./00. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Konami) {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) – 210.259
- 27./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.10.25} (¥7.900) – 209.081
- 28./00. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) – 195.128
- 29./00. [PS4] Days Gone (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.04.26} (¥6.900) – 192.900
- 30./00. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 # (Capcom) {2019.03.08} (¥6.990) – 189.121
- 31./00. [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) – 186.065
- 32./00. [PS4] New Sakura Wars # (Sega) {2019.12.12} (¥8.800) – 161.288
- 33./15. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 150.167 / 420.582 (-44%)
- 34./08. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 147.340 / 2.047.546 (-74%)
- 35./00. [NSW] Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.04.04} (¥6.800) – 145.720
- 36./00. [PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.02.14} (¥8.200) – 130.293
- 37./00. [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.10.10} (¥6.100) – 125.498
- 38./27. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) {2018.12.20} (¥7.800) – 124.837 / 290.255 (-25%)
- 39./00. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2020 (Konami) {2019.09.12} (¥7.600) – 119.715
- 40./07. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 119.059 / 783.874 (-82%)
- 41./00. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous) {2019.10.17} (¥5.800) – 118.082
- 42./00. [PS4] Anthem # (Electronic Arts) {2019.02.22} (¥7.800) – 117.418
- 43./00. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 # (Ubisoft) {2019.03.15} (¥8.400) – 116.023
- 44./00. [NSW] Doraemon: Story of Seasons (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.06.13} (¥6.100) – 112.104
- 45./00. [PS4] Super Robot Wars T # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.03.20} (¥8.600) – 105.703
- 46./00. [PS4] Code Vein # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.09.26} (¥8.200) – 93.236
- 47./00. [PS4] Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (D3Publisher) {2019.04.11} (¥7.800) – 88.600
- 48./00. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint # (Ubisoft) {2019.10.04} (¥8.400) – 86.781
- 49./00. [PS4] SD Gundam G Generation: Cross Rays # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.11.28} (¥8.200) – 86.739
- 50./28. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) {2018.12.20} (¥7.800) – 86.434 / 250.316 (-47%)
- 51./00. [NSW] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega) {2019.07.24} (¥4.990) – 81.491
- 52./00. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit # (Nintendo) {2019.04.12} (¥7.980) – 81.440
- 53./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon # (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) – 80.309 / 2.513.588 (-81%)
- 54./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne (ε) _PS Store Download Version_ |DL| (Download Card) # (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (¥4.444) – 76.369
- 55./00. [PS4] One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.03.14} (¥7.600) – 76.235 / NEW
- 56./00. [PS4] FIFA 20 # (Electronic Arts) {2019.09.27} (¥7.727) – 74.142
- 57./00. [PS4] Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout # (Koei Tecmo) {2019.09.26} (¥7.800) – 72.091
- 58./00. [PSV] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) {2019.07.18} (¥7.500) – 70.763 / NEW
- 59./00. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body # (Atlus) {2019.02.14} (¥7.980) – 69.804
- 60./00. [PS4] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox # (Nihon Falcom) {2019.09.26} (¥7.800) – 68.428
- 61./00. [NSW] Go Vacation (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.12.27} (¥4.980) – 67.801 / 80.842
- 62./00. [PS4] Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.01.11} (¥5.700) – 66.648
- 63./13. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) – 66.512 / 442.878 (-82%)
- 64./35. [PS4] Battlefield V (Electronic Arts) {2018.11.20} (¥7.800) – 65.155 / 209.464 (-55%)
- 65./00. [PS4] Borderlands 3 # (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2019.09.13} (¥7.400) – 64.568
- 66./00. [NSW] Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) {2018.12.20} (¥5.800) – 62.414 / 66.193
- 67./00. [NSW] Rune Factory 4 Special # (Marvelous) {2019.07.25} (¥4.980) – 62.412
- 68./53. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) – 62.274 / 293.248 (-34%)
- 69./00. [NSW] SD Gundam G Generation: Cross Rays # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.11.28} (¥8.200) – 62.173
- 70./00. [PS4] NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix) {2019.02.21} (¥4.800) – 59.848
- 71./66. [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.12.03} (¥2.400) – 59.435 / 420.774 (-23%)
- 72./00. [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft) {2019.02.15} (¥5.400) – 58.924 / NEW
- 73./00. [PS4] Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order # (Electronic Arts) {2019.11.15} (¥7.727) – 55.062
- 74./18. [PS4] Judgment (Sega) {2018.12.13} (¥8.290) – 54.586 / 278.634 (-76%)
- 75./00. [NSW] Astral Chain # (Nintendo) {2019.08.30} (¥7.980) – 54.105
- 76./00. [NSW] Super Robot Wars T # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.03.20} (¥8.600) – 53.810
- 77./00. [NSW] Super Bomberman R [Smile Price Collection] (Konami) {2018.11.29} (¥2.760) – 53.720 / 62.222
- 78./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [1][Best Price] # (Capcom) {2018.08.02} (¥4.990) – 52.846 / 76.511
- 79./00. [PS4] World War Z (H2 Interactive) {2019.09.26} (¥5.480) – 52.693
- 80./00. [NSW] Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Square Enix) {2019.04.11} (¥6.800) – 52.670
- 81./00. [NSW] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix) {2019.03.20} (¥4.800) – 52.098
- 82./00. [NSW] Daemon X Machina (Marvelous) {2019.09.13} (¥7.800) – 49.099
- 83./00. [NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate [Best Price] (Capcom) {2018.11.15} (¥3.990) – 48.977 / 55.223
- 84./00. [NSW] Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle (Koei Tecmo) {2019.07.04} (¥7.800) – 48.904
- 85./00. [NSW] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) {2019.04.25} (¥5.800) – 48.348
- 86./00. [PS4] PlayStation VR Worlds |PlayStation VR| # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2016.10.13} (¥4.900) – 48.088 / 101.907
- 87./48. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo # (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) – 47.880 / 472.862 (-55%)
- 88./00. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [2][New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2018.12.20} (¥3.500) – 47.777 / 52.664
- 89./00. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim # (Atlus) {2019.11.28} (¥8.980) – 47.445
- 90./00. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4++ (Level 5) {2019.12.05} (¥6.480) – 46.896
- 91./29. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (¥3.980) – 45.177 / 201.507 (-71%)
- 92./00. [PS4] Yakuza 5 (Sega) {2019.06.20} (¥3.990) – 44.593
- 93./00. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Gakkou Seikatsu Hajimerun Desu (Nippon Columbia) {2019.07.18} (¥5.800) – 44.181
- 94./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [2][Best Price] (Capcom) {2019.07.18} (¥2.990) – 44.111
- 95./00. [NSW] FIFA 20 (Electronic Arts) {2019.09.27} (¥5.093) – 43.956
- 96./00. [PS4] Yakuza 4 (Sega) {2019.01.17} (¥3.990) – 43.782
- 97./00. [PS4] Azur Lane: Crosswave # (Compile Heart) {2019.08.29} (¥7.800) – 43.585
- 98./00. [NSW] Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.01.11} (¥5.700) – 42.816
- 99./00. [PS4] Dead by Daylight # (3goo) {2018.11.29} (¥5.600) – 41.682 / 59.353
- 100./00. [PS4] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix) {2019.03.20} (¥4.800) – 41.354
Chiudono la top 10 Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, Dead by Daylight e Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy, tutti e tre con meno di 50.000 copie vendute.
