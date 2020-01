Nel 2019 pubblicati più giochi su Nintendo Switch che su PS4 e Xbox One messe assieme

We tracked over 1,480 new releases on Nintendo Switch in the U.S. in 2019. That's... that's a lot of new releases on Switch last year, over 400 more than the PS4 and Xbox One combined. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 9, 2020

From GamePulse and The NPD Group: New Release count by Platform for 2017, 2018 and 2019 in the U.S., Physical & Digital.



If you're thinking the Switch marketplace got a lot more crowded this year, and that a whole bunch of games were releasing all the time, well, you're right. pic.twitter.com/ByW1azu3zC — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 9, 2020