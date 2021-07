Abandoned: l'app Realtime Experience è ora disponibile al preload su PS5

The Realtime Experience is live to preload worldwide (exceptions Japan & China on a later date). For those who can't find the app, here are some instructions to follow: In the PS Store head over to Collections > Abandoned > And press on the ...

All content from the Realtime Experience can also be found online on YouTube and from our website as a HQ video. But we recommend PS5 owners to experience all of it through the app for the best experience.