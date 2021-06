Abandoned vs Silent Hills: il team smentisce i rumor, nessun legame con Kojima e Konami

We wanted to set things straight. We have no relations with Konami. Silent Hill is owned by Konami. We do not have any relations with Hideo Kojima. It was never our intention to tease the name as Silent Hill. We sincerely apologize for this.

While we can't reply to each and everyone of you, we wanted to genuinely apologize. We are confident that you will enjoy the game reveal. We just ask for a little more patience! And yes... the VO is done by top VO talents, so forget about the teaser!