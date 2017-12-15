Abbonamento PlayStation Plus 12 mesi scontato del 25% fino al 18 dicembre

Da oggi e fino a lunedì 18 dicembre, PlayStation Italia offre un corposo sconto sull'abbonamento, ora in vendita al prezzo promozionale di, scontato del 25% rispetto al normale costo di listino.

Si tratta di una buona occasione per sottoscrivere l'abbonamento annuale a PlayStation Plus risparmiando, potete acquistare l'abbonamento Plus 12 mesi al prezzo di 44.99 euro sul PlayStation Store.

Ricordiamo che fino al prossimo 24 dicembre PlayStation Italia offre interessanti promozioni su PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation VR e sulle migliori esclusive PS4, tra cui Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta, Gran Turismo Sport, Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition, Gravity Rush 2 e Ratchet & Clank.