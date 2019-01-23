Ace Combat 7 debutta al vertice della classifica giapponese

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown ha riscosso un discreto successo in Giappone, vendendo (nella sola versione PS4) ben 202.000 copie sul mercato retail nella settimana di debutto, numeri decisamente positivi per il gioco targato Bandai Namco.

Yakuza 4 per PS4 apre con 18.000 copie, Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet Complete Edition piazza 7.400 unità mentre la versione fisica di PUBG per la console Sony si ferma a 7,447 pezzi distribuiti.

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

[PS4] Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco, 01/17/19) – 202,379 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 88,840 (255,143) [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 49,533 (2,726,273) [PS4] Yakuza 4 (Sega, 01/17/19) – 18,440 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 16,752 (971,945) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,062 (2,085,952) [NSW] Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 12,351 (1,472,298) [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 11,490 (210,493) [NSW] Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,107 (573,451) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 9,469 (2,903,350) [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 9,330 (206,392) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,731 (1,263,023) [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet Complete Edition (Bandai Namco, 01/17/19) – 7,474 [PS4] PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation, 01/17/19) – 7,447 [PS4] Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco, 01/11/19) – 7,446 (48,955) [NSW] Go Vacation (Bandai Namco, 12/27/18) – 5,151 (47,862) [NSW] Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco, 01/11/19) – 4,598 (31,186) [PS4] Judgment (Sega, 12/13/18) – 4,527 (244,820) [PS4] Call of Duty Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 4,341 (524,140) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin Drum n Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 3,720 (294,679)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Nintendo Switch – 71,139 (78,056) PlayStation 4 – 9,505 (12,012) PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,958 (6,289) New 2DS LL – 3,767 (3,954) PlayStation Vita – 1,755 (1,711) New 3DS LL – 1,514 (1,483) 2DS – 158 (268) Xbox One X – 94 (38) Xbox One – 24 (12)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch guida la classifica con 78.000 pezzi, seguito da PS4 e PS4 PRO a quota 20.000 unità totali, fanalino di coda per Xbox One e Xbox One X con 114 unità distribuite.