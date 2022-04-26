Da Ace Combat 7 a GTA 4, i nuovi sconti della settimana su Xbox Store
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, gli sconti sui migliori giochi del catalogo Xbox One, Xbox Original, Xbox 360 e Xbox Series X/S, in vendita a prezzo ridotto per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.
Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Ace Combat 7, Among Us, Far Cry 3, Dead Space 3, FIFA 22, Max Payne 3, Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy Type-0 HD, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Battlefield Hardline e tanti altri.
Sconti giochi Xbox migliori offerte
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- 7 Days to Die Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Shooter Sale
- Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Smart Delivery 55% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Alice: Madness Returns (Back Compat) EA Play 75% DWG*
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Xbox Game Pass 50% Shooter Sale
- Among Us Xbox Game Pass 20% DWG*
- An Evil Existence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Anna´s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Anthem EA Play 90% Shooter Sale
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Shooter Sale
- Antiquia Lost Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Golden Week Sale
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Shooter Sale
- Asdivine Kamura Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Golden Week Sale
- Aspire – Ina’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Astria Ascending Xbox Game Pass 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Golden Week Sale
- Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Shooter Sale
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shooter Sale
- Battlefield 1943 (Back Compat) EA Play 50% Shooter Sale
- Battlefield 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Shooter Sale
- Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Shooter Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shooter Sale
- Battlefield Bad Company 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shooter Sale
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shooter Sale
- Battlefield: Bad Company (Back Compat) EA Play 67% Shooter Sale
- Beat Souls Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 3 Add-On 50% Golden Week Sale
- Edge of Eternity Xbox Game Pass 20% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Empire of Angels IV Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Evil Inside Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Shooter Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Shooter Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Shooter Sale
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% Shooter Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shooter Sale
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 50% Shooter Sale
- Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Shooter Sale
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% Shooter Sale
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
- FIFA 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% DWG*
- Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Golden Week Sale
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Golden Week Sale
- Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Golden Week Sale
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
- Alice: Madness Returns Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Battlefield 1943 Backward Compatible 50% Shooter Sale
- Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
- Battlefield: Bad Company Backward Compatible 67% Shooter Sale
- BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 70% Shooter Sale
- Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% Shooter Sale
- Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% Shooter Sale
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% Shooter Sale
- Dead Space Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Dead Space 2 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Dead Space 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Dragon Age 2 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Duke Nukem Forever Backward Compatible 80% Shooter Sale
- F.E.A.R. 2 Backward Compatible 60% Shooter Sale
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Add-On 70% Shooter Sale
- Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Far Cry Instincts Predator Backward Compatible 70% Shooter Sale
- Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Final Fantasy XIII Backward Compatible 50% Golden Week Sale
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 Backward Compatible 50% Golden Week Sale
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Ikaruga Backward Compatible 50% Golden Week Sale
- Legend of Kay Anniversary Arcade 70% DWG*
- Lost Planet 2 Backward Compatible 80% Shooter Sale
- Lost Planet 3 Backward Compatible 80% Shooter Sale
- Lost Planet Colonies Backward Compatible 80% Shooter Sale
- Mafia II Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Manhunt Backward Compatible 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Mass Effect 2 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Mass Effect 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Max Payne Backward Compatible 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Max Payne 3 Backward Compatible 55% Publisher Spotlight Series
- MX vs. ATV Alive Arcade 70% DWG*
I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate mentre gli altri sono accessibili anche ai non iscritti.
