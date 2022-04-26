Da Ace Combat 7 a GTA 4, i nuovi sconti della settimana su Xbox Store

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, gli sconti sui migliori giochi del catalogo Xbox One, Xbox Original, Xbox 360 e Xbox Series X/S, in vendita a prezzo ridotto per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.

Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Ace Combat 7, Among Us, Far Cry 3, Dead Space 3, FIFA 22, Max Payne 3, Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy Type-0 HD, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Battlefield Hardline e tanti altri.

Sconti giochi Xbox migliori offerte

2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

7 Days to Die Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Shooter Sale

Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Smart Delivery 55% Publisher Spotlight Series

Alice: Madness Returns (Back Compat) EA Play 75% DWG*

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Xbox Game Pass 50% Shooter Sale

Among Us Xbox Game Pass 20% DWG*

An Evil Existence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale

Anna´s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale

Anthem EA Play 90% Shooter Sale

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Shooter Sale

Antiquia Lost Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Golden Week Sale

Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Shooter Sale

Asdivine Kamura Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Golden Week Sale

Aspire – Ina’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Astria Ascending Xbox Game Pass 35% Publisher Spotlight Series

Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Golden Week Sale

Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Shooter Sale

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shooter Sale

Battlefield 1943 (Back Compat) EA Play 50% Shooter Sale

Battlefield 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Shooter Sale

Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Shooter Sale

Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shooter Sale

Battlefield Bad Company 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shooter Sale

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shooter Sale

Battlefield: Bad Company (Back Compat) EA Play 67% Shooter Sale

Beat Souls Smart Delivery 30% DWG*

Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 3 Add-On 50% Golden Week Sale

Edge of Eternity Xbox Game Pass 20% Publisher Spotlight Series

Empire of Angels IV Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Evil Inside Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale

F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Shooter Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Shooter Sale

Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Shooter Sale

Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% Shooter Sale

Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shooter Sale

Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 50% Shooter Sale

Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Shooter Sale

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% Shooter Sale

Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 35% Publisher Spotlight Series

FIFA 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% DWG*

Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Golden Week Sale

FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Golden Week Sale

Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Golden Week Sale

Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale

Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate mentre gli altri sono accessibili anche ai non iscritti.