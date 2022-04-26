Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Da Ace Combat 7 a GTA 4, i nuovi sconti della settimana su Xbox Store

Da Ace Combat 7 a GTA 4, i nuovi sconti della settimana su Xbox Store
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, gli sconti sui migliori giochi del catalogo Xbox One, Xbox Original, Xbox 360 e Xbox Series X/S, in vendita a prezzo ridotto per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.

Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Ace Combat 7, Among Us, Far Cry 3, Dead Space 3, FIFA 22, Max Payne 3, Lightning Returns Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy Type-0 HD, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Battlefield Hardline e tanti altri.

Sconti giochi Xbox migliori offerte

  • 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • 7 Days to Die Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Shooter Sale
  • Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Smart Delivery 55% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Alice: Madness Returns (Back Compat) EA Play 75% DWG*
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Xbox Game Pass 50% Shooter Sale
  • Among Us Xbox Game Pass 20% DWG*
  • An Evil Existence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Anna´s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Anthem EA Play 90% Shooter Sale
  • Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Shooter Sale
  • Antiquia Lost Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Golden Week Sale
  • Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Shooter Sale
  • Asdivine Kamura Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Golden Week Sale
  • Aspire – Ina’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Astria Ascending Xbox Game Pass 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Golden Week Sale
  • Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Shooter Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shooter Sale
  • Battlefield 1943 (Back Compat) EA Play 50% Shooter Sale
  • Battlefield 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Shooter Sale
  • Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Shooter Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shooter Sale
  • Battlefield Bad Company 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
  • Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shooter Sale
  • Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shooter Sale
  • Battlefield: Bad Company (Back Compat) EA Play 67% Shooter Sale
  • Beat Souls Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
  • Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 3 Add-On 50% Golden Week Sale
  • Edge of Eternity Xbox Game Pass 20% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Empire of Angels IV Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Evil Inside Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Shooter Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Shooter Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Shooter Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% Shooter Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shooter Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 50% Shooter Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Shooter Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% Shooter Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • FIFA 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% DWG*
  • Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Golden Week Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Golden Week Sale
  • Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Golden Week Sale
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
  • Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
  • Alice: Madness Returns Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Battlefield 1943 Backward Compatible 50% Shooter Sale
  • Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
  • Battlefield: Bad Company Backward Compatible 67% Shooter Sale
  • BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 70% Shooter Sale
  • Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% Shooter Sale
  • Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% Shooter Sale
  • Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% Shooter Sale
  • Dead Space Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Dead Space 2 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Dead Space 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Dragon Age 2 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Duke Nukem Forever Backward Compatible 80% Shooter Sale
  • F.E.A.R. 2 Backward Compatible 60% Shooter Sale
  • Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Add-On 70% Shooter Sale
  • Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Far Cry Instincts Predator Backward Compatible 70% Shooter Sale
  • Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Final Fantasy XIII Backward Compatible 50% Golden Week Sale
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 Backward Compatible 50% Golden Week Sale
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
  • Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 75% Shooter Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Ikaruga Backward Compatible 50% Golden Week Sale
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary Arcade 70% DWG*
  • Lost Planet 2 Backward Compatible 80% Shooter Sale
  • Lost Planet 3 Backward Compatible 80% Shooter Sale
  • Lost Planet Colonies Backward Compatible 80% Shooter Sale
  • Mafia II Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Manhunt Backward Compatible 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Mass Effect 2 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Mass Effect 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Max Payne Backward Compatible 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Max Payne 3 Backward Compatible 55% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • MX vs. ATV Alive Arcade 70% DWG*

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate mentre gli altri sono accessibili anche ai non iscritti.

Quanto è interessante?
1
offerta

Sconti giochi per Xbox Series X: ultimi giorni delle offerte estive

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. Diablo Immortal: quali sono i requisiti PC e gli smartphone compatibili?