Ace Combat 7 e Immortals Fenyx Rising tra i nuovi giochi Xbox in offerta questa settimana

di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, con sconti seppur minori anche per tutti. Ecco le offerte più interessanti della settimana, valide fino al 13 febbraio.
Da notare in particolare gli sconti dedicati ai giochi Ubisoft come Assassin's Creed Chronicles, Immortals Fenyx Rising e Far Cry 6 ma le offerte si estendono anche a giochi come A Plague Tale Requiem, GTA V e Marvel Midnight Suns.
Xbox Store: sconti e offerte
- 2 Synchro Hedgehogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- A Plague Tale: Requiem Xbox Game Pass 25% RPG Sale
- Acalesia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Ailment & Endurance Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
- Air Guitar Warrior Gamepad Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 20% DWG*
- Antarctica 88 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale
- Antiquia Lost Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry Add-On 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs Add-On 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Add-On 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass Add-On 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6: Lost Between World Add-On 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% RPG Sale
- Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Farm Manager 2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Five Dates Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Flowlines VS. Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Fluffy Horde Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Gem Wizards Tactics Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 50% DWG*
- GreedFall Xbox One X Enhanced 70% RPG Sale
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- gum+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Kingdom of Arcadia Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Knee Deep Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Lawn Mowing Simulator Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% DWG*
- Life is Strange: True Colors Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Lord Winklebottom Investigates Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Lost Judgment Season Pass Add-On 50% Anime Month Sale
- Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% 2K Publisher Sale
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% 2K Publisher Sale
- Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 80% Anime Month Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% 2K Publisher Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% 2K Publisher Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Smart Delivery 75% RPG Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate mentre gli altri sono accessibili a tutti i giocatori.
