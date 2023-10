Activision Blizzard: forti rincari per diversi giochi su Steam in alcuni Paesi

(FYI) Microsoft has increased the price of Activision games on the Steam Stores in Brazil and Turkey



CoD (2003) – from $9 to $19

CoD2 – from $9 to $19

CoD: Black Ops – from $18 to $29

CoD: Black Ops II – from $21 to $49

CoD: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) – from $9 to $19

CoD: Modern… pic.twitter.com/M1pWbhxS8H