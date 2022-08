Activision: risultati al ribasso nel Q2 a causa del calo di Call of Duty

Activision Blizzard (whose current management fostered a culture of toxicity in the workplace) FY 2022 Q2:



Net revenue declined from $2.3B to $1.64B.

Operating profit down from $959M to $338M.

MAUs of 361M vs last year's 408M.

Lower CoD engagement. Only its King segment grew. pic.twitter.com/bxPHyK1V5w