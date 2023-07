Microsoft-Activision: posticipata la scadenza dell'acquisizione, il prezzo schizza!

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have extended the merger agreement deadline to 10/18. We're optimistic about getting this done, and excited about bringing more games to more players everywhere.

(FYI) Activision Blizzard board are looking for a return for higher termination fee of $0.99 per share dividend, so the deal price is now $96 a share and and termination fee increased to 4.5bn



