Age of Empires 4 parte forte su Steam: secondo miglior lancio di sempre per un gioco Xbox

Age of Empires IV today has set the second highest concurrent players number ever for an Xbox Studios Game on Steam



Top 5

1. Halo MCC - 161,024

2. Age of Empires IV - 69,366

3. Sea of Thieves - 66,906

4. Microsoft Fight Simulator - 61,829

5. Forza Horizon 4 - 40,399 pic.twitter.com/3XHlOYSCvg