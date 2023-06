Alan Wake 2, nuovi dettagli da Remedy: due Campagne per i protagonisti

Alan Wake 2 – Behind The Scenes



• 2 Campaigns with 2 playable characters (Alan Wake & Saga Anderson) and 2 worlds

• Each Campaign has its own mood and style

• Saga Campaign inspired by Se7en and True Detective

• "Open Area" Gameplayhttps://t.co/EiqoJdBwOQ pic.twitter.com/mgzvcOJc9w